Prince Harry 'supported' by William and Charles after Meghan's tragic miscarriage

Prince Harry had his father Charles and brother William to lean on after Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July.

Meghan revealed in a piece for the New York Times that she'd suffered a miscarriage with their second child and was "shattered" by the loss, but wanted to share it to help remove the taboo of talking about miscarriage, according to Metro UK.

Meghan wrote: "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband's hand."

She saw Harry's "heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine", and added, "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.

"In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that, in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage.

"Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with [unwarranted] shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

The couple, who have been living in LA with son Archie since giving up their royal life, told the Queen and the rest of the royals about the miscarriage in July, according to the Sun. And it's understood William and Prince Charles supported Harry in the following days.

A source close to the Queen said there was "understandable sadness" among the royals.

Prince Harry's uncle Earl Spencer was among those who expressed their sympathy for the couple publicly. He said on British television show Lorraine, "I can't imagine the agony for any couple of losing a child in this way."

UK midwife Sophie King from miscarriage research charity Tommy's said Meghan's message was "powerful".

"One in four pregnancies ends in loss but it's a real taboo, so mothers like Meghan sharing their stories is a vital step in breaking down that stigma," she said.

Meghan isn't the first royal to open up about her experience of suffering a miscarriage. The Queen's granddaughter and Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has previously revealed she and husband Mike lost two babies before she gave birth to their daughter Lena in 2018.

And the Countess of Wessex also spoke about her "unbelievable sadness" when she lost her first baby in 2001 after an ectopic pregnancy threatened her life.