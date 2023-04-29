Actor and former footballer Vinnie Jones is hosting Three's new show. Photo / Supplied

Strap in New Zealand, Vinnie Jones has successfully infiltrated our shores and brought with him a very daring new show.

Hitting screens on Monday, May 22, Three’s new survival adventure series Tracked, hosted by the former football hardman, will follow 16 individuals, in teams of two, from all around the world navigating their way through the rugged wilderness of the South Island.

Guided from base camp with the help of psychologist and military expert Dr Alia Bojilova and former Royal Marine Dave Kassapian, The Trackers – aka active special forces officers – will hunt down the teams, aiming to eliminate them before they reach the extraction point.

Why would these people partake in such a challenging show, you ask? Well, other than their love for adventure, there is also a $100,000 cash prize up for grabs.

While there is still a couple of weeks until the show kicks off, we have the inside scoop on what we can expect from the show’s 16 competitors and the team of trackers.

Dr Alia Bojilova

On the trackers' team we have Dr Alia Bojilova, a psychologist and military expert. Photo / Supplied

Bojilova is the queen of knowing your next move, even when you don’t know your next move. As a psychologist and military expert, she can get inside the minds of contestants and figure out where they are going and her military skills will help her get to them.

Strengths: Other than being scarily aware of your deepest, darkest thoughts, she also works on understanding what drives each of the competitors, their motivation level, strengths and vulnerabilities.

Weaknesses: At this point, it’s unclear. But everyone has a weakness.

Dave Kassapian

Also on the trackers' team is Dave Kassapian, a management consultant and military expert. Photo / Supplied

The former British Royal Marines brigadier has over 30 years of military experience so if Mission: Impossible was a real life, he would probably be Ethan Hunt. Specialising in planning and strategic thinking in high-risk environments, he’s someone you desperately want on your side, not offside.

Strengths: He’s the trackers’ “eye in the sky”: every move the competitors make, he’s probably seen it and anticipated their next one.

Weaknesses: Honestly it seems like the trackers are superhuman, so we really have no idea what the weakness is.

The Trackers:

The Trackers - active New Zealand Special Forces trackers. Photo / Supplied

Kāhu 1 and Kāhu 2 have top-secret identities because these kinds of intimidating world-class trackers have a combined 35 years of military tracking experience – and they’re still in active service. At the risk of them being deployed on military operations at any given time, they must keep their names secret.

Strengths: If anyone is going to sit mere metres away from their target without being spotted, it’s these two. Their background means they can tramp their way through any terrain they please at a speedy pace and locate their target in the dark of the night. Oh, and to top it off, they have to sleep in the freezing cold with only what’s on their person. Basically, they aren’t people you want to be running from.

Weaknesses: There are none.

Meet the competitors:

Team Brown:

Team Brown - Gabe and Riley. Photo / Supplied

Meet Gabe and Riley, two Wānaka-based lads who are not only hunting conservationists but YouTube sensations. The mates have crossed the Southern Alps so many times they can’t keep count and, when the opportunity to be tracked came along, they did the most stereotypical 20-year-old boy thing and thought, why not?

Strengths: These Kiwi lads are no strangers to challenging situations. The first time they did a big trip together, they found themselves against the main divide of the Southern Alps, where they were caught in a large snowstorm and had to navigate their way back to a hut over many hours with dying headlights and no navigation devices. Silly, but impressive.

Weaknesses: Riley doesn’t like being in constant fear … unfortunately for the Central Otago local, that’s the point of this competition.

Team Purple:

Team Purple - Megan and Michelle. Photo / Supplied

Megan and Michelle are two friends from America. They claim they bonded over their love of fitness and adventure but they’re also former colleagues and we all know there was probably a terrible boss in that story somewhere.

Strengths: These two determined women are all about fitness. Megan recently competed in the Leadville 100 miles ultramarathon through the Rocky Mountains, one of the toughest races in the United States. Michelle is just pretty damn eager to take on insane physical and mental challenges.

Weaknesses: Michelle’s admitted lack of directional skills could be this team’s downfall.

Team Orange:

Team Orange - Simon and Caroline. Photo / Supplied

Christchurch couple Simon and Caroline have been together for more than 15 years and, after a brief break for 18 months, are back stronger than ever. Simon, 40, is kind of like a real-life Action Ken. He’s a medic, first aid and rescue diving instructor who is very familiar with the South Island bush. Caroline, 46, has a bunch of wild stories from her lifelong passion for the mountains.

Strengths: Caroline is a battler. She’s beaten frostbite in -24 degree weather, stepped off the edge of a crevasse and fallen through a snow bridge. Simon knows all about control and staying calm, making them the perfect team.

Weaknesses: Not only will they be missing their kids but also a good bag of lollies.

Team Yellow:

Team Yellow - Danee and Stephania. Photo / Supplied

Stephania, 24, from Australia, and 30-year-old Mexico-born Danee are the super-fit, super-agile couple you avoid in the gym because they make you feel incredibly subpar. Kidding. Between their world-renowned parkour skills and social media followers, they are here for a good time and a long time.

Strengths: Both incredibly sporty and determined, this couple have a strong bond and are here to show the world they are agile, quick-thinking and professional athletes. Parkour!

Weaknesses: Stephania loves bubble tea, claiming she can’t survive in the wilderness without it. Girl, we hate to say it but you’re about to encounter a large problem.

Team Red:

Team Red - Regan Pearce and Regan Pomare. Photo / Supplied

Regan Pearce, 45, and 31-year-old Regan Pomare are two best buds from Queenstown who not only share a first name and initials but a love of the great outdoors. Pearce, a former professional rugby player and father of four, had just finished training for Coast To Coast when the opportunity to compete in Tracked came up and Pomare – bless him – just couldn’t say no to his mate.

Strengths: Pomare served in the New Zealand Defence Force exploring remote locations, while Pearce is a Type 1 diabetic competing to prove a diabetes diagnosis does not stand in the way of achieving your goals.

Weaknesses: Pearce can’t survive without his insulin and a bag of gummy snakes, while Pomare needs his Oakley sunnies.

Team Green:

Team Green - Corey and Megan. Photo / Supplied

USA-based friends 33-year-old Corey and 34-year-old Megan are the obstacle course competitors who have made their way through some pretty tough personal struggles. They’re best friends who have a helpful combination of brains and military experience between them.

Strengths: Corey is an ex-air force operative and Megan is an obstacle course coach and ultra-marathoner. Between the two of them, they have overcome gruelling physical races – including super-glueing wounds back together, yikes – and are ready for everything the Kiwi terrain has to offer.

Weaknesses: Megan will be missing her sunglasses and music, while Corey may be distracted by the fact he can’t contact his two sons.

Team Pink:

Team Pink - Neil and Beth. Photo / Supplied

Neil, 58, and Beth, 27, are the father and daughter duo hoping their tight family bond will give them the added edge to make it to the finish line. Neil’s a former motocross champion and current Ironman competitor. The apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree, as Beth also competes in races and triathlons.

Strengths: Beth earned girl boss status after recently completing a viral ride around the world totalling almost 29,000km. Neil took part in Mexico’s Ironman triathlon in 2021, enduring thunder, lightning, flooding and even a dry run where he ran out of water.

Weaknesses: Beth is terrified of being left alone in the wilderness, while Neil needs a good comb. Both equally understandable weaknesses.

Team Blue:

Team Blue - Ryland and Rad. Photo / Supplied

These two Aussies met at a Tasmanian commune over 10 years ago, now the free-spirited adventurers are ready to take on the ultimate survival competition. Both 27, Ryland and Rad are used to life off-grid and love all the adventure the world has to offer.

Strengths: The nomads are likely to be underestimated by their fellow competitors due to their size but the truth is, it’s not size that matters, it’s what you do with it. So, their bush-traversing experience may give them the upper hand.

Weaknesses: Their “do no harm” mantra is usually a positive but what happens if they are forced to choose between that and winning?

Tracked is available to watch on Three and ThreeNow on Monday, May 22.