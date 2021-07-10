Tristan Thompson threatens Khloe Kardashian's ex husband Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian responded to the “haters” on her Instagram live. Video / Khloe Kardashian via Instagram

Tristan Thompson threatened Lamar Odom for flirting with Khloe Kardashian.

The drama kicked off when Kardashian, 37, shared a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and her former husband Odom, 41, commented "hottie" and added a number of fire and heart emojis.

However, Thompson, 30, who has daughter True, 3, with Kardashian, was not happy and hit back at Lamar.

He wrote: "God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results."

Thompson's comment appeared to reference Odom's near-death experience when he overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Lamar Odom. Photo / Getty Images

Odom, who had a long history with drugs, suffered kidney failure and other serious health issues, leaving him comatose and on life support.

Although they had split up at the time, Kardashian put their divorce on hold in order to care for Odom as he battled back to health.

The Instagram picture and comment by Tristan Thompson. Photo / Instagram

Writing about the experience in his autobiography "Darkness to Light", Odom said: "The number of days that blended into nights that I've spent with a beautiful woman and a mound of drugs … My getaway weekend would be no different.

"On Tuesday morning, I lay on the floor in my room at the Ranch, dying.

Khloe Kardashian. Photo / Getty Images

My body was convulsing. The women who kept me company screamed and called 911.

"There was an unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac and cannabis coursing through my veins. My heart stopped twice.

"I had twelve seizures and six strokes. My lungs collapsed and my kidneys ruptured. I was on life support. Everyone I'd ever loved was looking at me through bleary eyes."