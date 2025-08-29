Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Triple Threat: Black Ferns Katelyn Vahaakolo, Jorja Miller, Maia Joseph shine in new Sky docuseries

By Kelly Meharg
Woman's Day·
7 mins to read

Chasing World Cup glory is only one part of what drives these young star players. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Chasing World Cup glory is only one part of what drives these young star players. Photo / Matt Klitscher

It takes focus, ambition and grit to become a professional rugby player.

Achieving that dream means being front and centre while playing the game, but it doesn’t always translate to enjoying the limelight.

Yet putting themselves in the spotlight is what Black Ferns stars Katelyn Vahaakolo, Jorja Miller and Maia

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save