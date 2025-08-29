Sky’s new sports docuseries Triple Threat stars Katelyn Vahaakolo, Jorja Miller and Maia Joseph. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Jorja Miller

When it comes to contrasts, it’s hard to beat enjoying the glitz and the glam of the World Rugby Awards in Monaco, then weeks later, highland dancing at the Temuka and Geraldine A&P show.

Yet nothing is a more fitting reflection of the two sides of Jorja, the Black Fern superstar and talented Scottish folk dancer.

“When you take the time to reflect on things like that, it comes into perspective,” laughs the 21-year-old flanker. “It’s like, ‘What the heck?! I’m just a rugby player!’”

When she’s not tearing up a field, Timaru-born Jorja is dancing in traditional tartan – a passion she’s had since she was 4 years old.

“You’d think rugby and dancing were complete opposites, but I started both when I was a similar age,” she says. “Dancing helps my rugby in terms of agility and the physical aspects, but also mentally. With dancing, you’re always learning new steps and you have to pick it up fast, which helps me be a quicker learner.”

Jorja Miller is a relatively new recruit to the 15-woman game, but she's enjoying the challenge. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Such adaptability served her well while filming Triple Threat, which she admits was a different experience from her usual day-to-day.

“Rugby offers many opportunities and this is another one,” she says. “I’m so happy women’s rugby is continuing to grow.”

Jorja is a relatively new recruit to the 15-woman game, having made her mark in the Black Ferns Sevens team since 2022, culminating in a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics (yes, she’s only 21 now.).

But she’s enjoying the new challenge, as well as the pressure of wearing the “Goat” number on her back – seven. It’s the digit worn by the likes of Richie McCaw and Sarah Hirini, and Jorja says it’s an honour every time she pulls on the black jumper.

“We always talk about the jersey being like armour and it really does feel that way,” Jorja says. “It feels like you’re one big family going to war.”

Along with her rugby, dancing and cooking, Jorja loves hanging with her partner Ollie, also a rugby player, and their golden retriever Pablo, and completely switching off – well, when there’s not a World Cup around the corner.

For now, she’s 100% focused on bringing back that trophy alongside her Black Ferns sisters.

“I’m so ready,” she says. “I’m so excited for it and I’m just so grateful for an incredible experience.”

Katelyn Vahaakolo

With her self-described “big personality”, Katelyn reckons she’s a perfect fit for reality television. “Of course they should have asked me – I’m good at that stuff!” she laughs.

“I love that I can showcase someone like me with a story like mine. I hope that people watching, especially Pasifika girls, can see that you can have a personality and have these big dreams – and still be a nice person.”

Winger Katelyn, who made the code switch from league to union in 2023, makes no apologies for her voice. She was recently subjected to public vitriol over her (two-year-old) palm tattoos that read “Land back”, a phrase that sums up a global movement of indigenous people to claim back control and ownership of their lands.

Speaking of her Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Whātua and Tongan whakapapa, the 25-year-old says she is proudly and passionately Polynesian.

“I come from a family who is about being themselves,” she says. “I’m comfortable just being me – and I hope people who watch me play or watch my social media are encouraged to do the same.”

Katelyn Vahaakolo reckons she’s a perfect fit for reality television. Photo / Matt Klitscher

In fact, Katelyn has revelled in sharing all of her life on socials, not just her jaw-droppingly great rugby playing.

“There’s lots of sides to me – honestly, when I’m not playing, I’m a massive homebody and I just love to be alone,” she says. “We’re often defined by our performance on the field, but when I look at this Black Ferns team, these girls are incredible. They’re police officers, they’re mums, they’re teachers and they’re amazing.”

To say Katelyn is excited about pulling on the black jersey in a World Cup for the first time is an understatement – it’s a dream she’s had since she first began playing for the Auckland Storm in 2021. She’s since played for the Blues Women and first joined the Black Ferns in 2023.

“One of the reasons I started was to play alongside my best friend,” she says. “From that 2021 season with the Storm, which was the best team environment I’ve ever been in, I knew I wanted to be a Black Fern.

“Now I get to do that, represent my family and honour the people who have blessed me with these gifts – my whānau and God.

“But on the other side, I just get to play with my mates… and I get paid for it! I’m living the dream, man.”

Maia Joseph

When first five and halfback Maia Joseph runs out on to the field during the Rugby World Cup, there will be a special person bursting with pride – her beloved dad Jamie, the head of rugby at the Highlanders.

“I started playing when I was 5 and I’ve always loved it,” says Maia, 23. “Dad being a rugby coach, we were always around rugby and, of course, you look up to what your parents do.”

A “wee tomboy” growing up, Maia has long had a love for the game, and a personal coach and mentor ready and willing to offer an opinion.

“Dad’s great – he lets me go and do my own thing,” she says. “He’ll just add his two cents in when I really need it or when I ask him. But he always has the best advice.”

Maia Joseph has long had a love for the game. Photo / Matt Klitscher

Along with Jamie, her whole family is rugby-mad – two out of her three siblings play as well. It’s only her mum Miranda who doesn’t have anything to do with it, but she’s her kids’ biggest supporter.

Maia says: “Her life has kind of revolved around it and she does all the behind-the-scenes stuff that no one else sees.”

While her upbringing has been an advantage for living and breathing rugby, Maia still gets a huge thrill when she takes to the field.

“It’s the big games that I’ve enjoyed the most,” she says. “I like the pressure. It’s so exciting with the crowds and the hype, and I think I play better because of it.”

Pressure seems to be a common thread for Maia, who is also working towards becoming a doctor, though she has paused her studies to focus on rugby this year.

Despite her high-achieving nature, it’s being a role model for the next generation of Black Ferns that excites her most, especially as she carries the legacy of the inspirational team with her.

“I never get sick of little girls coming up to me and asking for a photo,” she says. “When I was growing up, my role models were the All Blacks and the Highlanders, all the men’s players. I didn’t see the Black Ferns as much because the game was different then – not in terms of level, but in terms of the media and how much the girls were supported.

“When little girls come up to me and know my name, that’s special because I didn’t have that. It makes me grateful and excited that these girls will see a future pathway to playing rugby so much more clearly.”

Triple Threat screens 8pm Wednesdays on Sky Open and streams on Sky Go.