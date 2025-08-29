Chasing World Cup glory is only one part of what drives these young star players. Photo / Matt Klitscher
It takes focus, ambition and grit to become a professional rugby player.
Achieving that dream means being front and centre while playing the game, but it doesn’t always translate to enjoying the limelight.
Yet putting themselves in the spotlight is what Black Ferns stars Katelyn Vahaakolo, Jorja Miller and MaiaJoseph signed up for as part of Sky’s new sports docuseries Triple Threat.
Taking us behind the scenes, the young up-and-comers share their raw, personal and unfiltered insights into what happens on the field, and once the fulltime whistle blows. The result is a celebration of women’s rugby, cultural diversity and the mana of the Black Ferns.
Just before they jetted off to compete in the Women’s Rugby World Cup in England, Woman’s Day sat down with the three athletes to find out why they got involved with the show and what makes them tick.
When she’s not tearing up a field, Timaru-born Jorja is dancing in traditional tartan – a passion she’s had since she was 4 years old.
“You’d think rugby and dancing were complete opposites, but I started both when I was a similar age,” she says. “Dancing helps my rugby in terms of agility and the physical aspects, but also mentally. With dancing, you’re always learning new steps and you have to pick it up fast, which helps me be a quicker learner.”
Such adaptability served her well while filming Triple Threat, which she admits was a different experience from her usual day-to-day.
“Rugby offers many opportunities and this is another one,” she says. “I’m so happy women’s rugby is continuing to grow.”
Jorja is a relatively new recruit to the 15-woman game, having made her mark in the Black Ferns Sevens team since 2022, culminating in a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics (yes, she’s only 21 now.).
But she’s enjoying the new challenge, as well as the pressure of wearing the “Goat” number on her back – seven. It’s the digit worn by the likes of Richie McCaw and Sarah Hirini, and Jorja says it’s an honour every time she pulls on the black jumper.
“We always talk about the jersey being like armour and it really does feel that way,” Jorja says. “It feels like you’re one big family going to war.”
Along with her rugby, dancing and cooking, Jorja loves hanging with her partner Ollie, also a rugby player, and their golden retriever Pablo, and completely switching off – well, when there’s not a World Cup around the corner.
For now, she’s 100% focused on bringing back that trophy alongside her Black Ferns sisters.
“I’m so ready,” she says. “I’m so excited for it and I’m just so grateful for an incredible experience.”
With her self-described “big personality”, Katelyn reckons she’s a perfect fit for reality television. “Of course they should have asked me – I’m good at that stuff!” she laughs.
“I love that I can showcase someone like me with a story like mine. I hope that people watching, especially Pasifika girls, can see that you can have a personality and have these big dreams – and still be a nice person.”
Winger Katelyn, who made the code switch from league to union in 2023, makes no apologies for her voice. She was recently subjected to public vitriol over her (two-year-old) palm tattoos that read “Land back”, a phrase that sums up a global movement of indigenous people to claim back control and ownership of their lands.
Speaking of her Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Whātua and Tongan whakapapa, the 25-year-old says she is proudly and passionately Polynesian.
“I come from a family who is about being themselves,” she says. “I’m comfortable just being me – and I hope people who watch me play or watch my social media are encouraged to do the same.”
In fact, Katelyn has revelled in sharing all of her life on socials, not just her jaw-droppingly great rugby playing.
“There’s lots of sides to me – honestly, when I’m not playing, I’m a massive homebody and I just love to be alone,” she says. “We’re often defined by our performance on the field, but when I look at this Black Ferns team, these girls are incredible. They’re police officers, they’re mums, they’re teachers and they’re amazing.”
To say Katelyn is excited about pulling on the black jersey in a World Cup for the first time is an understatement – it’s a dream she’s had since she first began playing for the Auckland Storm in 2021. She’s since played for the Blues Women and first joined the Black Ferns in 2023.
“One of the reasons I started was to play alongside my best friend,” she says. “From that 2021 season with the Storm, which was the best team environment I’ve ever been in, I knew I wanted to be a Black Fern.
“Now I get to do that, represent my family and honour the people who have blessed me with these gifts – my whānau and God.
“But on the other side, I just get to play with my mates… and I get paid for it! I’m living the dream, man.”
Maia Joseph
When first five and halfback Maia Joseph runs out on to the field during the Rugby World Cup, there will be a special person bursting with pride – her beloved dad Jamie, the head of rugby at the Highlanders.
Despite her high-achieving nature, it’s being a role model for the next generation of Black Ferns that excites her most, especially as she carries the legacy of the inspirational team with her.
“I never get sick of little girls coming up to me and asking for a photo,” she says. “When I was growing up, my role models were the All Blacks and the Highlanders, all the men’s players. I didn’t see the Black Ferns as much because the game was different then – not in terms of level, but in terms of the media and how much the girls were supported.
“When little girls come up to me and know my name, that’s special because I didn’t have that. It makes me grateful and excited that these girls will see a future pathway to playing rugby so much more clearly.”
Triple Threat screens 8pm Wednesdays on Sky Open and streams on Sky Go.