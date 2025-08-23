England opened the tournament with a clash against USA, putting them to the sword with a 69-7 win. Canada followed suit this morning with a 65-7 win over Fiji in a match where fullback Julia Schell scored six tries in a 22-minute stretch in the second half.
It’s a new-look Black Ferns side, with 11 changes from the team that beat the Wallaroos in Wellington last month.
“It’s an opportunity for our players to go out there. All 32 of our players, we’ve picked them because we believe they can be in a World Cup final. This is the first opportunity for this 23 ... it’s their opportunity to really stamp their mark,” Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said.
Black Ferns team to play Spain
Black Ferns: 1. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 2. Vici-Rose Green, 3. Amy Rule, 4. Alana Bremner (cc), 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Layla Sae, 7. Jorja Miller 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, 9. Iritana Hohaia, 10. Kelly Brazier, 11. Ayesha Leti-I’iga, 12. Theresa Setefano, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Braxton Sorensen-McGee, 15. Renee Holmes.
Bench: 16. Georgia Ponsonby, 17. Chryss Viliko, 18. Tanya Kalounivale, 19. Laura Bayfield, 20. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 21. Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 22. Ruahei Demant (cc), 23. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.
Scores from the opening games of the World Cup
Pool A: England beat USA 69-7; Australia beat Samoa 73-0.
Pool B: Scotland beat Wales 38-8; Canada beat Fiji 65-7.
