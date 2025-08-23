The Black Ferns have been forced to make a late change ahead of their Rugby World Cup opener against Spain, with halfback Maia Joseph ruled out due to injury.

Joseph had come into the tournament in England with a hamstring injury and was expected to be ready to go for Monday morning (NZT). However, the 23-year-old again sustained a hamstring injury during a training session late in the week and was scratched from the squad. The team did not confirm if her existing injury was reaggravated or if it was a new setback.

Iritana Hohaia has been brought into the match-day squad. Hohaia, the most experienced of the three halfbacks in the Black Ferns’ World Cup squad, will start in the No 9 jersey, with Risaleaana Pouri-Lane remaining on the bench.

The Black Ferns will look to set the tone for their tournament when they run out at York Community Stadium on Monday to begin their World Cup defence.

They come into the tournament as the world No 3, behind Canada and England who have both made strong starts to the event.