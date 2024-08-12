Kiwi scores huge film role in Pixar franchise, revealed to be a toys vs tech tale with Buzz and Woody set to reunite.
The toys are back, and a New Zealand filmmaker has signed on for the next instalment.
“I could live this day a thousand times over. I’m officially producing Toy Story 5 with these two legends. Heart is full, thanks for the joyful welcome,” Jess Choi Smyth confirmed on Instagram.
The filmmaker is a producer at famed animation studio Pixar — she’s credited in the senior creative team for smash-hit Inside Out 2 — a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios headquartered in California.
Choi Smyth studied at University of Southern California’s Business of Cinematic Arts Programme after growing up in New Zealand. Prior to that the Kiwi worked for Netflix, and had stints at DreamWorks Animation and DisneyToons.