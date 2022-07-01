Tim Allen has revealed why he didn't reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear for Disney's new film. Photo / Getty Images

Tim Allen has broken his silence on the new Toy Story-inspired film, Lightyear.

The star who was the original voice of Buzz Lightyear and appeared in the four Toy Story films from 1995 to 2019 has been controversially replaced by Marvel star Chris Evans, and now he has revealed his opinion on the casting decision.

Speaking to Extra earlier this week, the Santa Clause actor made it clear Lightyear has no connection to the Toy Story franchise.

"The short answer is I've stayed out of this 'cause it has nothing to do [with his character]."

Adding, "This is a whole new team that really had nothing to do with the first movies."

Allan said he wasn't necessarily criticising the new film, "It's a wonderful story," he said before adding, "It just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy, and it's a little … I don't know. It just has no relationship to Buzz. It's just no connection.

"I wish there was a better connection," the actor declared.

The new film - released earlier this month, is a spin-off prequel to Toy Story which shows the early days of Buzz Lightyear.

Buzz Lightyear is voiced by Chris Evans in the new film. Photo / Disney via AP

It follows the legendary space ranger and his four friends, one of which is voiced by New Zealand director and actor Taika Waititi, through an intergalactic adventure.

Allan's comments come after Evans paid tribute to his predecessor during an interview with Good Morning America, where he said, "My younger version would have just been pinching himself.

"Look, Tim Allen is Buzz Lightyear," he went on. "What he did in those movies is so iconic and so loved, and I'd be a fool not to incorporate some of his choices into this role.

"The character in this movie is the human version that the toy is based off of, so it makes sense to have a little bit of overlap, luckily for me," Evans continued.

"What Tim Allen did was pretty untouchable."