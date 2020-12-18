Tom Cruise reportedly dating Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell

Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise has secretly been dating his British co-star Hayley Atwell.

The pair were seen holding hands at a recent screening in London, adding fuel to rumours they're about to take the relationship public, according to The Sun.

It comes after Cruise shut down filming for an early Christmas break after he was overheard verbally abusing staff on set for Covid-19 breaches.

He and Atwell, who at 38 is 20 years his junior, reportedly grew close while shooting film scenes in Rome and the UK together.

Tom Cruise has not been in a long-term relationship since he split from his ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Cruise and Atwell got to know each other on set filming the latest movie Mission Impossible 7.

A production source revealed that "Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one.

"Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them even closer and they've become fairly inseparable.

"They've been meeting up after hours, and she's been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly, and both seem very happy."

In a scene from the new film, Atwell is handcuffed to Cruise's character, Ethan Hunt.

Paparazzi snaps show them holding hands between takes in Rome.

Cruise was romantically linked to Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon in 2013, and was said to have become close to Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss last year.

The Mission Impossible star has secretly been dating actress Hayley Attwell. Photos / Getty Images

The Top Gun star has three children - Isabella and Connor with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, and Suri from his relationship with Katie Holmes.

Captain America star Atwell was previously with model Evan Jones, but the pair split after two years in 2015. Most recently she was dating an English doctor, but it's understood the pair split earlier this year.

Atwell is known for famously hitting out at disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after he reportedly called her "a fat pig".

News of the budding relationship comes after a recording of Cruise's on-set ranting at staff not following Covid-19 protocols was leaked to The Sun.

A spokesperson for Atwell declined to comment when contacted by The Sun.