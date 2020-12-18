Sia reveals she replaced Shia LaBeouf in her new movie Music

Shia LaBeouf was supposed to star in Sia's upcoming movie Music. Photo / Getty Images

Sia has revealed Shia LaBeouf was originally cast to play a major role in her new movie Music.

Days earlier, Sia called the actor a "pathological liar" on Twitter after it was announced musician FKA Twigs was suing LaBeouf for sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional stress.

"I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single. I believe he's very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims," she wrote.

In an interview with Studio 10, Sia explained LaBeouf was cast to play a main character in her upcoming movie Music, about a teenage girl on the autism spectrum. Kate Hudson ended up playing the role.

Sia recast Shia LaBeouf's role in her upcoming movie. Photo / Getty Images

"I was going to do a narrative film, and in fact, Shia LaBeouf was cast to play Kate's character," the singer says in the interview, according to the Daily Mail.

Hudson plays Zu in the movie.

"I asked for a meeting with her, and she said she was born to do it. She could sing, she could dance, she could do it all."

Music received criticism online when the trailer was released recently. Sia wrote and directed the film.

Those who watched the trailer were unhappy Ziegler plays Music, because the dancer and actress is not on the autistic spectrum in real life.

The trailer prompted a tweet from the National Autistic Society, a UK based organisation.

"@sia has got this one wrong. There are so many talented autistic actors out there".

"It's a mighty shame that someone with such a colossal platform is using it to exclude disabled and neuro diverse actors from their own narratives," a user wrote on Twitter. "I've been a long time fan of your work, so this is really disappointing."

"I love Maggie Ziegler, don't get me wrong, but you need to consult actual autistic people and have autistic people play autistic people," another wrote.

Sia defended her choice, replying: "I did try. It felt more compassionate to use Maddie. That was my call."

She replied to several fans who took offence to the trailer explaining what she wanted to accomplish with the movie.

"I'm so confused. The character is based completely on my neuro atypical friend. He found it too stressful being non verbal, and I made this movie with nothing but love for him and his mother," the Chandelier singer wrote.

The artist maintained she "hired plenty of special abilities kids" for the movie and explained why the role went to Ziegler.

"Casting someone at her level of functioning was cruel, not kind, so I made the executive decision that we would do our best to lovingly represent the community," she added in a response to a fan who asked why she didn't cast a disabled actor for the role.

Music is slated for release in February 2021.