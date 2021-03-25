'Time to say goodbye': Chrissy Teigen shocks fans announcing she's leaving Twitter

Chrissy Teigen has shocked fans by announcing she is quitting Twitter, saying the constant crisicism causes her "pain". Photo / Getty Images

American model and TV presenter Chrissy Teigen has left fans stunned today, announcing she is leaving Twitter after more than 10 years on the social media platform.

Teigen had crafted a reputation as one of the most popular, outspoken – and at times, controversial – celebrities using Twitter. But it seems she's experienced one social media backlash too many, telling her 13.8 million followers it was "time to say goodbye" in a series of tweets posted today.

"For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," Teigen began.

"But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that's the right time to call something. My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don't is too much for me. I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not," she continued.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, went on to write that her "desire to be liked" had taken a toll, explaining that she'd "taken so many punches" from people tweeting from smaller accounts "that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised".

"God I have said f**ked up sh*t and killed myself over it as much as you killed me. But one thing I haven't learned is how to block out the negativity," she wrote.

"I'm just a sensitive sh*t, okay!? I don't wanna be this way! I just am! But I love you guys and I cherish our time together, I truly do. I also hate you."

Minutes later, Teigen's entire account was deleted.

This won't be the first time Teigen has quit Twitter – last year, she briefly exited the platform after an ugly public spat with chef Alison Roman.

Teigen said that following the initial support from social media users during the feud, many went on to blast her with false rumours.

"This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails," she tweeted at the time, explaining she was "taking a break" from Twitter.

The break was short-lived – and since then, there have been further controversies. A few months later she used a program to mass-block more than one million accounts when conspiracy theorists linked her to the late convicted felon Jeffrey Epstein.

And just last month she was accused of being out-of-touch when she tweeted a complaint about her and husband John Legend getting tricked into ordering a $13,000 bottle of wine in a restaurant.

Today's Twitter boycott by Teigen could be a reaction to backlash over her cleaning product range, Safely, that she has released in partnership with Kris Jenner. Fans called the release of the cleaning line "tone deaf", with fans pointing out that neither Tegan, nor Jenner, would be likely to do their own cleaning.

In response to Teigen's Tweet about the product release, which read: "Years in the making — excited to finally announce the launch of @GETSAFELY," Teigen wrote alongside a photo of her and Jenner surrounded by the products. "Plant based with aromatherapy oils annnnnd it works. Could cry. Cannot wait to see this in your homes. (Really!!!)"

One Twitter user responded: "This... seems pretty tone deaf. Two wealthy women with housekeeping staff, marketing cleaning products to the middle class in the midst of a pandemic."

Teigen responded to the criticism later, from her then active Twitter account, saying: "I really don't wake up every day trying to make you mad but somehow I manage," she wrote. "And you say I have no talent. That's something I guess."

Another Tweet, later deleted, commented on the Kardashian's use of "toxins" in their beauty treatments, while hypocritically releasing a "green" cleaning range. Teigen responded to the now-deleted Tweet with shock and sadness: "You guys are truly just f***ing mean. I'll never get over it."

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.