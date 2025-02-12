Amazon responded to the claims in a statement from spokesman Steve Kelly, who told People: “We’ve reached out to Ms Moore via Instagram to apologise for this and to ask for more information from her in-laws so we’re better able investigate what happened here.

“For weeks, we’ve advised those who are delivering on our behalf in southern California to use discretion in areas that were impacted by wildfires – especially if it involves delivering to a damaged home – that clearly didn’t happen here.”

Mandy Moore took to social media to lash out at Amazon for delivering a package to her family's fire-ravaged home. Photo / Instagram / @mandymooremm

But Moore’s criticism of the driver hasn’t been well-received by all, with some commentators calling out the star’s lack of “forgiveness and grace”.

“It does seem obtuse to leave a package at a ruin, but … what exactly was the Amazon driver supposed to do? They don’t have the authority to decide not to deliver a package as instructed,” one commented.

“Amazon delivered the package to the address listed. I applaud that. If the package had not been delivered, Mandy would have been screaming that her in laws have nothing,” another weighed in.

A third remarked: “Mistakes do happen during a crisis, the workers are trying to do their jobs, we need to show some forgiveness and grace, give them a call and they will fix it, no need to post all of your issues!”

“Yeah blame an underpaid Amazon worker who is already overworked and stressing to get their job done,” said a fourth.

Moore’s home in Altadena, California suffered extensive damaged due to the wildfires, which swept across the southern part of the state in January - killing at least 29 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses.

Members of her family - including her brother-in-law, Griffin Goldsmith - also lost their properties in the disaster.

Moore previously revealed that her family home - which she shared with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their three children - was still standing, but wasn’t fit for habitation.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss. Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not liveable but mostly intact.

“We lost Taylor and Griffin’s studio with every instrument and piece of equipment they’ve ever owned. We lost our garage and back house.

Read more: ‘Heartbroken’: Celebrity homes burned down in devastating LA fires

“Everyone we know lost everything. Every house on our street is gone. My in laws. My brother and sister in law - 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby.

“Our best friends. Feeling weird survivors guilt. We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support.

“Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong [sic].”

Moore and Goldsmith share Gus, 3, Ozzie, 2, and 3-month-old Louise.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.