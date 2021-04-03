'The world is praying': Celebrities react after rapper DMX's drug overdose, prognosis

Grammy-nominated rapper DMX, real name Earl Simmons, is in a New York hospital in grave condition, followed a heart attack reportedly triggered by a drug overdose.
The 50-year-old rapper had previously been on life support but, according to his lawyer, has now been taken off the life support system and is again breathing on his own.
"We are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest that I'm not a worried man at this particular point," Murray Richman, the rapper's lawyer, said.
According to TMZ, the heart attack was triggered by a drug overdose. The entertainment news site states the rapper's prognosis is "not good".
Musicians and other celebrities have taken to social media to send the rapper their well wishes and ask the world to "pray for DMX".
"Today is 4/3/21 - it's only right that we celebrate the talent and genius of my brother," LL Cool J tweeted, referencing his hit song "4, 3, 2, 1", featuring DMX.
"Prayers for DMX and his family," Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter.
A chorus of other celebrities joined in on the well wishes, as the rapper remains in serious condition since being admitted to hospital on Friday (US time).
The rapper remains in critical condition at the White Plains hospital in New York.
The rapper has previously opened up about his addiction to crack cocaine, which began when he was 14 after he smoked a marijuana cigarette laced with the drug.
DMX shot to stardom in the early 1990s, with his debut album "It's Dark and Hell Is Hot" in 1998, which received both critical acclaim and commercial success, selling 251,000 copies within its first week of release.
He has since topped the charts numerous times, in the US and around the world.
He is believed to be the father of 15 children, including the four he shares with ex-wife Tashera Simmons.
The musician became a father for the 15th time when girlfriend Desiree Lindstrom had his baby in 2016, according to Us Weekly.