Demi Lovato recreates her nearly fatal drug overdose in new music video

Watch: 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil' trailer. Video / Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato says it was her decision to document her overdose in her new video.

The "Confident" hitmaker was rushed to hospital after suffering a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018.

As part of her new music video, "Dancing with the Devil", she visually documents being put on a ventilator in hospital.

Demi Lovatoi was strapped to a ventilator in order to keep her breathing. Photo / YouTube

Speaking to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, she said: "That was my decision. And, I wanted to take you through that night in a more in-depth level because I felt like I detailed it so much in the documentary that, obviously, I didn't have to talk about it again. But I wanted to give a visual to that and I wanted people to have kind of like a more visual understanding of what happened that night."

Demi previously admitted her drug abuse "saved her life at times".

She explained: "If people are using drugs or if they are dealing with an eating disorder or self-harm that they want to die.

"In the same way it almost killed me, it saved my life at times, because there were times that I dealt with suicidal ideations. And had I gone forward with that in that moment, instead of another destructive coping mechanism, I wouldn't be here to tell my story ... I turned to those mechanisms because I genuinely was in so much pain that I didn't want to die and I didn't know what else to do."

Demi Lovato was rushed to hospital in 2018 after an overdose and has recently opened up about that night in a new documentary on YouTube. Photo / YouTube

Despite her battles with addiction, Lovato has taken a "California Sober" approach, meaning she drinks alcohol and smokes marijuana in moderation, but she insisted what is right for her wouldn't necessarily be right for others with her background.

She said recently: "I've learned that it doesn't work for me to say that I'm never going to do this again ... I know I'm done with the stuff that's going to kill me, right? Telling myself that I can never have a drink or smoke marijuana, I feel like that's setting myself up for failure because I am such a black-and-white thinker.

Despite battles with addiction, she drinks alcohol and smokes marijuana in moderation. Photo / Youtube

"I had it drilled into my head for so many years that one drink was equivalent to a crack pipe ... [I've] been smoking weed and drinking in moderation."

To create an accurate depiction of her trauma, Lovato wore a golden blonde wig - reminiscent of her hair at the time of her overdose.

Lovato "didn't know" if she'd ever sing again after her near-fatal overdose.

The "Sober" singer admitted she was "grateful" to still be alive because it could have been very different after her overdose.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

• Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

• Samaritans 0800 726 666

• If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.