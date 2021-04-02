Bridgerton shocker: Heartthrob Rege-Jean Page won't star in season 2

Although he will still live in the show's fictional world, Rege-Jean Page won't be back for season two of Bridgerton. Photo / Supplied

Bridgerton heartthrob Rege-Jean Page will not star in the show's much anticipated second season.

Sources have told The Hollywood Reporter Page was only given a one-season contract and completed his "contractual obligation".

According to The Hollywood Reporter this deal was " in line with how producers, including Netflix, envisioned Bridgerton before it premiered".

Despite the fact her husband will not star in the next season, Phoebe Dynevor will be back for season two. Photo / Supplied

It's understood each season of the Shonda Rimes Netflix show will focus on a different best-selling novel.

Season two will focus on the eldest Bridgerton brother, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey.

Production for season two is expected to get underway this month.

Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Page's love interest Daphne Bridgerton, will remain a vital part of the story.

Although Page's character will continue to live in the show's fictional world, he will not star in the second season.

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Netflix discussed the shocking news on social media through the tone of Lady Whistledown.

"Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.

"Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown."

Page responded to the news through Twitter.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

"Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family — on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans — the love is real and will just keep growing."

Executive producer Rhimes also weighed in on Page's departure.

"Remember: the Duke is never gone. He's just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever"

Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever pic.twitter.com/e4fAhuKSku — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) April 2, 2021

Since its debut on Christmas Day. Bridgerton became an instant hit; the series was viewed by 63 million households in its first 28 days on Netflix.

The show also became Netflix's most viewed original show, topping Stranger Things.

Although we won't be seeing him on Bridgerton again, the Duke will most likely have new scripts and roles sent his way, meaning he will not be short of work.