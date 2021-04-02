Khloe Kardashian fuels Tristan Thompson engagement rumours with huge ring photo

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split two years ago after a cheating scandal. Photo / Getty Images

She's yet to officially confirm their relationship status, but Khloe Kardashian has dropped a string of hints she's engaged to Tristan Thompson.

The couple already share a daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson, but following several cheating scandals surrounding Thompson, they officially split in early 2019.

But over the past month, 36-year-old Kardashian has uploaded several photos sporting a giant ring on her finger, fuelling rumours the couple are not only back on, but are preparing to get hitched.

A new photo, uploaded on Kardashian's Instagram, is the most obvious sign yet.

Tellingly, Thompson, 30, commented on the photo with diamond and heart emojis.

The reality star first triggered reports she was engaged in mid-February when she uploaded a photo promoting her brand, Good American, and her new shoe collection, with the sparkler clearly visible on a very important finger.

She then posed for the cover of Gritty Pretty magazine two weeks ago, where the ring was hard to miss.

Khloe Kardashian on the cover of Gritty Pretty. Photo / Supplied

Kardashian hasn't officially addressed the engagement reports.

She all but confirmed they were back together after writing a lengthy post about Thompson for his birthday in March.

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before," she wrote.

"I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many. I can't wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!"

Footage emerged of Thompson kissing another woman just prior to Kardashian's birthday in April 2018, when they were still together.

The pair managed to reconcile, but the following February he was busted kissing Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of Kylie Jenner, Kardashian's stepsister.

Woods, who was living with Kardashian at the time, was dramatically cut off from the family in the aftermath of the scandal.

In the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe is seen expressing her concerns about getting back with Kardashian.

The show was filmed in July last year.

"I don't want my peers, people I love and respect, to look at me and be like, 'Oh this b**ch'," she said in last week's episode.