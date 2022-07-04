The Wiggles on the cover of AU/NZ Rolling Stone magazine for the first time. Photo / Supplied

The Wiggles will be making history, yet again, when they grace the cover of the New Zealand Rolling Stone magazine for the first time, in September.

The Wiggles have been cementing themselves firmly in Australian nostalgia for all ages — a small OG Wiggles reunion tour turned into a Wiggles Triple J 'Like A Version' cover of Tame Impala's Elephant that went viral, and now they're not only doing an Australia-wide over 18s tour with the current Wiggles, but they recently performed on stage with modern pop icon The Kid Laroi.

Honestly, I don't care what age you are, I dare you not to start dancing to Fruit Salad.

So in many ways, it's no surprise that The Wiggles will appear on one of the most iconic music magazines in the world.

Look who's on the cover of @rollingstoneaus! 🤩💅

The September issue hits newsstands in Aus + NZ on Mon Sept 5, and will feature an in-depth article, as well as a bonus adult colouring book! 💛💜❤️💙 https://t.co/PNl7zMo1UD pic.twitter.com/ke9iz7JgOs — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) July 3, 2022

For the cover story, The Wiggles allowed Rolling Stone backstage access to their recent Australian arena tour and their Hot Potato Studios in Sydney, as they worked on new music and rehearsed a brand new TV show.

The cover story will also make the current Yellow Wiggle, Tsehay Hawkins, the youngest person to ever appear on the New Zealand and Australia cover.

"Just like Rolling Stone, The Wiggles have stood the test of time," said Rolling Stone print editor, Jake Challenor. "Here is a band that, for three decades, has entertained and inspired future generations."

"The last two years have been some of their best in history. The Wiggles are more relevant than ever, which is exactly why pop culture icons like Lil Nas X and The Kid Laroi are embracing them. Without a doubt, 2022 is officially the Year of The Wiggles."

The Kid Laroi after performing with The Wiggles at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Photo / Supplied

To top things off, the September issue will also come with a Wiggles-themed adult colouring book — because you're never too old for nice things.

The issue will hit newsstands in Australia and New Zealand on Monday, September 5, 2022.