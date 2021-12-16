The saucy scene Leonardo DiCaprio didn't want in latest film Don't Look Up

DON'T LOOK UP trailer with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence. Video / Netflix

In an interview with The Guardian, Don't Look Up film director Adam McKay revealed Leonardo DiCaprio was against a certain nude scene.

It seems the actor was very hesitant his legendary co-star, Meryl Streep stripping down for a saucy scene. McKay told The Guardian he thought DiCaprio believed Streep was too much of an icon to be seen nude on camera.

Going on to say, "Leo just views Meryl as film royalty … although maybe royalty is not a compliment … but as such a special figure in the history of film. He didn't like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked."

"He said something to me like: 'Do you really need to show that?' And I was like: 'It's President Orlean; it's not Meryl Streep.' But she didn't even blink. She didn't even bring it up."

Streep, a three-time Oscar winner stars in the comedy Don't Look Up as President Janie Orlean and in one scene is seen from behind completely nude.

The star-studded cast of Don't Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill pictured with film-maker Adam McKay Photo / Getty Images

However, it wasn't Streep herself whose body viewers will be seeing, according to NY Post the actress hired a body double for the provoking moment and yet despite this, DiCaprio was still not happy.

This is not the first time the two stars have worked together and it may potentially be the cause for DiCaprio's concern.

The iconic actors first appeared on screen together in 1996 when Streep played DiCaprio's mother in the film Marvin's Room and it could explain why he didn't want to see his well respected thespian friend strip naked for the camera.

While the Academy Award-winning actress used a body double for Don't Look Up, she has had her fair share of saucy moments on screen. In 1982 she went topless on a massage table in the film Still of the Night, 1994 included a skinny dipping scene in The River Wild and she performed a sex scene with Clint Eastwood in 1995 for the film The Bridges of Madison County.

The news comes after co-star Jennifer Lawrence told Stephen Colbert working with DiCaprio was "hell" and "It was the most annoying day in my life."

As well as Streep, DiCaprio, and Lawrence the film Don't Look Up also includes Jonah Hill and is set to be released on December 24 on the streaming giant, Netflix.