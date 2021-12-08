Jennifer Lawrence says filming scenes with Leonardo DiCaprio was 'hell'

Leonardo diCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star in new Netflix film Don't Look Up. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is finally back in the spotlight - and she's revealed what it was really like working with Leonardo DiCaprio on her new Netflix film Don't Look Up.

The 31-year-old actress said filming with co-stars DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet was pure and utter "hell", the NY Post reports.

She told Stephen Colbert, "It was the most annoying day in my life."

The day she referred to involved a scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet in a car.

"They drove me crazy that day," she said. "I don't know what it was."

"Timothée was just excited to be out of the house [after the pandemic lockdown]. I think it was, like, his first scene. And Leo had picked the song that was playing in the car and was just, like, 'You know, this song was about, you know, blah, blah, blah.'"

The Oscar winner went on, "I just remember being in absolute misery that day. It was hell."

But despite her frustration with her co-stars, she admitted it was "cool" to shoot with them, as well as Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Chris Evans and Jonah Hill.

The new film, Don't Look Up, debuts on Netflix on December 24 and centres on two astronomers (Lawrence and DiCaprio) trying to warn world leaders about an asteroid heading for Earth.

It was Lawrence's first talk show appearance since 2019. And elsewhere in the interview, she opened up about her time away from the spotlight.

"I think the things I learned are so deep and profound … that I don't want to tell you," she said. "I mean, it was really nice."

Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, said her time off was a welcome break from Hollywood.

"I've always found comfort in a schedule and doing something and being somewhere, and just kind of the comfort of being on set where the world is one thing and very organised."

"I think coming out of the Hunger Games and all of that, it was nice. I took a break and nobody really cared and it was quiet," she said.

"I got to feel like I could become a part of the world again without fanfare. Literal fanfare."