Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly suffered with marital problems well before she filed divorce papers. Photo / Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly suffered with marital problems well before she filed divorce papers. Photo / Getty Images

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin reportedly had "issues for years".

The couple who were married for 25 years and dated for over 30 years, filed for divorce this week with new claims suggesting it has not been plain sailing for the couple for years.

Speaking to People Magazine a source said "It really wasn't just one issue that made her [Flavin] file for divorce," adding, "They have had lots of issues for years, and she just had enough."

The source – who is close to the family, continued to say, "They've been unhappy for quite some time and had had discussions about waiting for their kids to be older to officially split."

The couple share three daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

The source also claimed Flavin "got sick of spinning in a circle" after the couple kept "having disagreements that Jen feels will never resolve".

The source's claims come one day after Flavin made a public statement addressing her decision to file for a divorce.

The couple have been married for 25 years. Photo / AP

Flavin told People Magazine, "I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.

"I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward," she said.

Meanwhile, the Rocky and Rambo actor made his own statement telling The New York Post's Page Six, "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin filed for divorce this week with the gossip page reporting she requested the couple's shared assets are "equitably distributed" between them.

The publication also reported Flavin's request to be "compensated and made whole" by receiving more money than her husband in the separation.

Flavin listed the reason for her request is because Stallone has negatively affected the "marital estate" after engaging "in the intentional dissipation, deplete and/or waste of marital assets".

Stallone, 76, and Flavin, 54, tied the knot in 1997 but first met at a Beverly Hills restaurant in 1988.