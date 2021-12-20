The Hits Jono and Ben wrap up 2021: From 'spread your legs', to the Suez Canal, and the Friends reunion

Jono & Ben (w)rap up the strange year that was 2021. Video / The Hits Breakfast with Jono & Ben

A lot has happened in 2021 - and The Hits hosts Jono and Ben have summed up the year that was with a rap song.

Jono and Ben shared the clip on Facebook: "It's been a weird year. But here is 2021 (w)rapped up!"

The radio hosts crammed in a lot of notable events into their two-minute rap song including everything from Taika Waititi and Rita Ora's romance to Art and Matilda welcoming a baby girl.

Jono and Ben look back on 2021 with a rap. Photo / NZME

Of course, the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns made a feature. And the rap featured references to some notable political moments of the year, like when Judith Collins was rolled as the National Party leader and Chris Hipkins' "spread your legs" blunder.

And Jono and Ben reminded listeners of major world events too, like the ship that was stuck in the Suez canal, and President Joe Biden's accidental snub of Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Who could forget the biggest entertainment moments too? From the Friends reunion, to Kim and Kanye calling it quits, to Adele returning with her first album in six years, the rap has it all. Of course, Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle makes an appearance too.

For keen New Years' festival fans, the reminder about Rhythm and Vines being canned might be too close to home.

Jono and Ben ended the 2021 wrap-up with a plea for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to keep away.

Watch the clip above for the full clip of 2021 "rapped" up.