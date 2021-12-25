Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

The year in pictures 2021

Covid vaccination volunteers (Kai Mahi) in front of one of the Covid-19 mobile vaccination buses which was set up at Kia Aroha College in Otara. Photo / Dean Purcell

At the start of 2021 Aotearoa New Zealand was on top of the world: we'd beaten covid, it was a glorious summer and the rest of the world looked-on in envy as we packed Auckland's waterfront to watch an enthralling America's Cup series that provided thrills, spills and maximum entertainment and a result that cemented our place at the top of the sporting pantheon.

It was shaping up to be an extraordinary year and one that professional photographers dream of: plenty of material to work with and happy people make for a rewarding and positive day's work.

But life is