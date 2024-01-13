Olivia Rogers received a romantic proposal in the Antarctic last month. Photo / Prue Aja

Former The Apprentice NZ star Olivia Rogers received a romantic proposal in the Antarctic last month.

Rogers, 34, who appeared in the 2021 series of the reality show, has continued her love of working in travel since the show.

It was while travelling on holiday in Bali last May that Rogers met her husband-to-be, fellow travel aficionado and property builder Shaun Watkins, 40. Rogers tells Spy the pair met at a day club after a friend of hers thought she and Watkins would hit it off.

Rogers met her husband-to-be while travelling on a holiday in Bali. Photo / Prue Aja

“Shaun and I hung out that night, then we proceeded to hang out the rest of the week,” Rogers tells Spy.

“It wasn’t the instant fireworks, it was sort of two mates who kept hanging out. Then when it was time to be apart, we both realised we had feelings for each other.”

Rogers was supposed to fly back to New Zealand via Sydney, but changed her flight at the last minute and went via Perth, where Watkins was based, to see if it was just a holiday fling or something real – and says it was very much something real.

“We ended up doing long distance for a while until we could make something work in the same place.”

Insider went on an expedition to Antarctica last month, where music power players took over a cruise ship. Photo / Prue Aja

One of those same places has been in Fiji where the pair say they have been helping a friend run Seventh Heaven, the amazing two-storey floating bar about a 45-minute boat ride from Denarau.

Rogers is the global programmes director for Insider Expeditions, a global tourism company which she says throws some unreal events in all corners of the world.

“It’s been great to be back in the planning seat and I love that it can be done from wherever in the world at any time.”

Last month, Insider went on an expedition to Antarctica, where music power players Diplo, Oliver Tree, Secular Sabbath and Flume took over a cruise ship.

“Shaun and I were lucky enough to enjoy it.

“It was the perfect hybrid event of adventure, wellness, partying and meeting loads of epic humans,” she says.

Watkins set up a photo of some icebergs to spring a marriage proposal on Rogers. Photo / Prue Aja

During the cruise, in what Rogers calls a top-tier life experience, Watkins set up a photo of some icebergs, shot by his friend photographer Prue Aja, to spring a marriage proposal on her.

“Prue came out and started snapping us, Shaun said some stuff, there was music, I don’t remember, and I was shaking like a leaf and giggling like a schoolgirl, and I knew what was about to happen.

“I don’t even think I let him finish talking before I said yes. I made him get up off his knee and we hugged and kissed with stunning Antarctica in the background.”

As well as a love of fun and adventure, Rogers says both she and Watkins build each other up to others and they have honest discussions with the same goal, to do better.

The pair will welcome a baby this year and enjoy being parents before they plan their wedding. Photo / Prue Aja

Before they plan their wedding, the pair will welcome a baby this year and enjoy being parents for a little while.

“We have agreed the baby will be an extension of us and we will still live a very transient lifestyle and make sure the little guy or girl has a lot of stamps on their passport also.

“It’s already been to Fiji and Antarctica technically!”

Rogers says she knows it’s going to melt her seeing Watkins being a dad.

“He is so hands-on and doesn’t do things by halves, so I know this kid is going to have a great role model in him and be very well looked after.”



