The business publication reports that estate deals and music catalogues are making the most money for dead celebrities.
In August, a judge ruled that the $600 million United States sale of Jackson’s catalogue to Sony could go ahead, though his mother Katherine Jackson opposed the sale.
Revenue from MJ The Musical is also continuing to roll in, with the outlet estimating that Jackson has earned more than US$3.3 billion ($5.5b) in total since his death in 2009.
Mercury is also back on the list for the first time since 2020, thanks to Queen’s £1b ($2.1b) sale of their music catalogue to Sony this year, with the proceeds reportedly split between Mercury and living band members Roger Taylor, John Deacon, and Brian May.
Jackson died on June 25, 2009, but is still making millions thanks to the internationally touring MJ: The Musical, with tickets for the 2025 opening in Germany said to be selling out. According to Forbes, productions of the shows in London, Las Vegas and throughout the US earn $6m a week.
The iconic children’s author and artist Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr Seuss, lives on in his books The Grinch Who Stole Christmas, The Lorax, The Cat In The Hat and countless others. Proceeds from TV and movie versions of his works, as well as theme parks and merchandise, add to his earnings. Geisel died of cancer on September 24, 1991.
The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek died on September 15, 2019 at 75, and has earned millions since then thanks to a deal with Primary Wave, which has a stake in his name, image and likeness, and publishing rights. He wrote the single Just What I Needed for the group, one of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Prince, US$35m ($58m)
Following Prince’s death on April 21, 2016, he’s made millions in income from the masters of his albums, as well as revenue from his image, name, and likeness, and guests at Paisley Park. In July, it was reported that an upcoming Netflix documentary about his life may never be released due to protests from his estate.
Bob Marley, US$34m ($56m)
Reggae icon Bob Marley’s income comes from his music catalogue, merchandise, and licensing - and saw a steep increase with the release of the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. He died of cancer on May 11, 1981 at 36.
Charles M. Schulz, US$30m ($50m)
Peanuts cartoonist Schulz earned millions this year thanks to streaming and brand collaborations, with fan accounts generating interest on social media services such as TikTok and merchandise at US retail chains Urban Outfitters and CVS selling out. Schulz died on February 12, 2000.
John Lennon continues to make millions from the Beatles’ music since his death in December 1980. Last year, Kiwi director Sir Peter Jackson used AI to release Lennon’s previously unfinished demo, titled Now And Then - which fellow Beatle Paul McCartney has called “the last Beatles song”.
James Brown, US$15m ($25m)
James Brown’s music earns him millions of dollars each year, with the restoration of his mansion in South Carolina expected to turn his former home into a tourist destination like Elvis Presley’s Graceland. Brown died on Christmas Day in 2006.
Golf legend Arnold Palmer’s iconic homemade drink has earned him millions of dollars since his death in September 2016, with US brand Arizona’s version selling around 500 million cans of iced tea each year and earning royalties for his estate, reports Forbes.
Whitney Houston, US$13m ($21m)
Since iconic singer Whitney Houston’s death in February 2012, she has earned millions in Las Vegas via slot machines, with fans gambling their earnings at Houston-branded slots playing her videos and music and thus earning royalties.