Taylor Swift made a swift exit after an on stage error. Photo / Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans got to see their favourite singer making an unexpected dash from stage at her Eras Tour concert in Cincinnati on Friday night.

Caught on camera and posted to Tiktok, after her stage door failed to open and lower the singer into the backstage area, the star could be seen running from sight, realising she was trapped and about to miss her next wardrobe change if she didn’t hightail it out of there.

Dressed in a one-legged black bodysuit and heeled boots, fans were quick to comment on the incident, including saying how impressed they were by her ability to run in heels.

Tiktok footage captures Swift making a run for it after her stage door malfunctions. Photo / Tiktok

““Run (Taylor’s version),” one fan commented.

Another said they “love” the “errors tour.”

As the singer followed her backup dancers off-stage via an alternate route, the malfunctioning door appeared to begin to open up.

Now four months into her tour, Swift’s latest on stage drama adds to a string of others including when a bug flew into her mouth as she performed for a crowd on 60,000 in Chicago.

“I swallowed a bug. I’m so sorry,” Swift said to the packed arena. “Oh, delicious. Oh, God. Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

Continuing to joke, she added, “It’s fine, it’s all, it’s — I’ve swallowed it.”

“So I’m just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again tonight. There’s so many bugs. There’s a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun.”

In May, the Blank Space singer yelled at a security guard during her Philadelphia show when she noticed they were harassing a fan.

The next day the woman shared on Tiktok that Swift’s team had given her tickets for the next show.

Meanwhile, while New Zealand fans were devastated to learn the pop star wouldn’t be bringing her concert to our shores, a ticket-buying frenzy ensued as Kiwis and Aussies alike sat for hours online trying to secure seats to her Sydney show.

Ticketek has faced unprecedented demand after more than 800,000 fans Taylor Swift flock to the website in an effort to secure presale tickets. Photo / AP, Ticketek

Ticketek faced unprecedented demand when pre-sales went live last week as more than 800,000 fans Taylor Swift flock to the website in an effort to secure presale tickets.

On Thursday two more shows were announced as sales insiders revealed how to successfully secure a ticket.

Show schedule

February 16, 17 and 18 - Melbourne Cricket Ground

Febuary 23, 24, 25 and 26 - Sydney Accor Stadium

How to get tickets

The general sale – which is open to anybody – will begin today, with Sydney tickets available from 10am (noon NZT) and Melbourne tickets on sale from 2pm (4pm NZT).

Costs will vary from A$79-$379 ($86-415) depending on the seats, while VIP packages range from A$349-$1249 ($382-$1368). Tickets will be available on the Ticketek website.

What if I miss out?

If you miss out on presale tickets, don’t enter your anti-hero era just yet.

Plans change so it’s worth keeping an eye on the Ticketek website because even though it feels more impossible than not crying during All Too Well (10-minute version), sometimes resales are your only way into the Swiftie-filled arena.