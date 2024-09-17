Time Bandits, the Apple TV+ series co-created by New Zealanders Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, has been cancelled after one season, Variety reports.
The series, starring Lisa Kudrow, follows a group of thieves who travel across time and space. Clement, Taika Waititi and English writer Iain Morris created the series, which is an adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 cult-favourite fantasy feature.
Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, Rachel House, Kiera Thompson, James Dryden, Felicity Ward, Francesca Mills and Imaan Hadchiti also star, with Waititi and Clement appearing in guest roles.
The show debuted in New Zealand on July 24.
As well as writing and directing select episodes of the first season, Clement, Morris and Waititi also served as executive producers alongside Garrett Basch, Jane Stanton and Tim Coddington. The now-defunct Paramount TV Studios produced with Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television, Variety reports.