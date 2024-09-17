Speaking to the Listener ahead of Time Bandits’ New Zealand debut in July, Clement, 50, said while he is generally “not that interested” in remakes, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with the beloved material - which left a strong impression on him as a young boy.

“I just went back to that wish that I was Kevin [played by Kal-El Tuck] when I saw the movie. I just wanted to be that kid going through time and that was the closest that I’ll be able to get, as far as I can see. Unless I find a magical wardrobe. Also, at the time I was asked, I was remaking our What We Do in the Shadows as a TV show in America, and I was in the second season. And while I am proud of that show, I was also thinking, ‘I cannot wait to not have to do this’.

“When Taika [Waititi] said, ‘What do you think of this?’ I was really glad. I immediately wrote down an idea for it of what the TV show would be,” he told the Listener.

Clement also revealed that while he didn’t have any contact with Gilliam about the series, conversations were had between the filmmaker and Apple TV+. He, Morris and Waititi were determined not to stick to the source material too closely, he added, noting they “didn’t want to ruin people’s feelings for the movie”.

“I know that Apple talked to him, and we talked to Apple, but we never talked to Terry. We wanted to hear from him and were hoping to hear what parts of the world he’d imagine that he never got to put on screen. But no one ever offered that to us. And by the time we thought maybe we should just seek him out ourselves, we’d made up our own version of those other parts of the world. So, we didn’t want to make it too Terry Gilliam because it felt like plagiarising in a way.

“We didn’t want to make it a thing where it was an imitation of him. So, we just took things that we could relate to from the film and liked and made our own version. We didn’t study the film too closely. We didn’t want to ruin people’s feelings for the movie. We’ve concentrated on the comedy aspects of it, and we’ve intentionally not tried to do a pale imitation of what I guess would be the Gilliam-esque visuals and things.”

The cancellation comes less than a month after the first - and now only - season of Time Bandits finished releasing on Apple TV+. The first two of the 10 episodes premiered on July 24, with two new episodes released weekly until August 21.

