Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Emmy Awards 2024: The best dressed to the big winners

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
The Crown's Gillian Anderson arrives at the 76th Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The Crown's Gillian Anderson arrives at the 76th Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The 76th Emmy Awards are taking place today - just 7 months after the 75th awards took place in January following a four-month postponement due to the Hollywood strikes.

A new round of winners will be presented today, and once again The Bear is a keen front-runner with 23 nominations - but two Kiwi-created shows also landed top nominations.

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s TV show What We Do in the Shadows is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series, and the show’s lead actor, Matt Berry, has earned a nod for Outstanding Actor. Kiwis may remember the show as a movie when it was released in 2014; however, Clement and Waititi adapted the script in 2019 and brought it to the small screen in the US.

Waititi and Sterlin Harjo’s Reservation Dogs is also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and its star D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series.

In the Drama category, FX’s Shōgun may only have one season, but it’s already making its mark in the industry, leading the way with 25 nominations.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, who starred on Schitt’s Creek together, are set to host, with Martin Short, Mindy Kaling, Lily Gladstone, Colin Farrell, Selena Gomez, Dick Van Dyke and Greta Lee among the celebrities presenting the awards today. Olympic medalists Caeleb Dressel and Ilona Maher are also set to appear.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Palm Royale

Reservation Dogs

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Fallout

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Gilded Age

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

3 Body Problem

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Outstanding Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott in The Bear.
Jeremy Allen White and Abby Elliott in The Bear.

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

D’Pharaoh Woon-a-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Maya Rudolph, Loot

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Lionel Boyce, The Bear

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett, Palm Royale

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Liza Colon-Zayas, The Bear

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Dominic West, The Crown

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Idris Elba, Hijack

Walton Goggins, Fallout

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Jon Hamm, The Morning Show

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Takehiro Hira, Shōgun

The Crown is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Photo / Netflix
The Crown is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. Photo / Netflix

Outstanding Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer

Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Juno Temple, Fargo

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers

Lamorne Morris, Fargo

Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer

Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer

Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors

The Voice


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment