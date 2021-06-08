Taika Waititi on Rita Ora romance, paparazzi pics: 'I was doing nothing wrong'

Rita Ora and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi have gone public with their romance. Video / Cover Video via AP

Taika Waititi has commented on his romance with Rita Ora after paparazzi photos went viral.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker recently wrapped filming for his upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney. He spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about his time in Australia and how he felt about recent paparazzi photos.

In typical Taika fashion, when asked if the tabloid headlines got to him, he said: "Not really."

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, 'is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

Photos of Waititi kissing Ora, his rumoured girlfriend, and Thor actress Tessa Thompson went viral on social media this month. The Daily Mail, which published the photos, reported the images were snapped at Waititi's house after a party.

Twitter users speculated the three stars may be in a polyamorous relationship, but it could have been a prank to throw off the paparazzi.

rita ora being in a poly relationship with taika waititi and tessa thompson wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card but here we are — dia (@SCOTTH0PE) May 23, 2021

Waititi and Ora went public with their relationship in April when they attended the RuPaul's Drag Race: Down Under premiere.

Elsewhere in the interview, he let slip what fans can expect from his next Thor movie.

"I think this might be funnier," he says. "Everything we did with Ragnarok, we've just multiplied it."

He said he "couldn't be happier" with how the filming went. The next instalment in the Thor franchise includes an all-star cast including Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe, Melissa McCarthy, Matt Damon, and Chris Pratt. Of course, Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the hammer-wielding hero, and Waititi returns to voice the alien Korg.

Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release in May 2022.

The filmmaker's first Marvel movie was a big hit with critics and audiences alike and grossed US$854 million worldwide.