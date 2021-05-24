Taika Waititi spotted kissing both girlfriend Rita Ora and Thor actress Tessa Thompson

Kiwi director Taika Waititi is rumoured to have moved in with singer Rita Ora - now the pair have been spotted getting cosy with another celebrity. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi is living it up.

The Oscar-winning writer-director was spotted cuddling up and kissing both girlfriend Rita Ora and Thor actress Tessa Thompson.

A photographer spotted the three stars getting cosy on a balcony in Sydney on Sunday morning.

The Daily Mail has reported that the photos were taken at Waititi's house after an all-night party.

Some of the images show Rita Ora kissing boyfriend Waititi, while in other photos she has her face close to Thompson, leaning in for a kiss.

Other photos show Waititi kissing Thompson, all while they are cuddled together sitting on Waititi's lap.

As expected, Twitter was obsessed with the new photos, which you can see here.

Thompson is currently in Australia to film the Waititi-directed movie Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she reprises her role as Valkyrie from 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

Ora is in Sydney to film The Voice, as she is one of the new coaches on the show.

Ora and Waititi went public as a couple in late April when they showed up to the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at the Sydney Opera House.

Waititi has two daughters with fellow director and fellow New Zealander Chelsea Winstanley, while Ora has previously dated Calvin Harris and singer-songwriter Andrew Watt.

rita ora being in a poly relationship with taika waititi and tessa thompson wasn’t on my 2021 bingo card but here we are — dia (@SCOTTH0PE) May 23, 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder is just the second film Waititi has attached himself to since 2019's Jojo Rabbit, which won him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Since then, he's completed the feature Next Goal Wins, an adaptation of a 2014 documentary about the American Samoa national soccer team.

The celebrity couple has also reportedly moved in together at the Jojo Rabbit director's eastern suburbs home, according to the Sydney Morning Herald's Private Sydney column.

Tessa Thompson (right) stars in Waititi's most recent Thor film - and it's rumoured Rita Ora may have a cameo role in the upcoming Love and Thunder. Photos / Getty Images

Ora and Waititi made headlines in April after being spotted together frequently in Sydney.

They were pictured holding hands and laughing while having breakfast at a Sydney cafe, Page Six reports. The outlet shared photos of the pair and added Waititi had his arm around Ora while sharing a cute moment.

Waititi 45, and Ora, 30, also attended the RuPaul's Drag Race Downunder premiere together. The Daily Mail reported at the time while the pair weren't pictured together at the event, they did share a table together.

Waititi was a guest judge on the reality show.

- Additional reporting NZ Herald