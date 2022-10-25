Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are set to co-host the 2022 MTV EMAs. Video / @ritaora and @taikawaititi via Instagram

Newlyweds Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have announced they’ll be hosting this year’s MTV EMAs (European Music Awards) - in classic Taika fashion.

The award-winning Kiwi director and the pop star appeared in a video on Instagram together to announce the news, introducing themselves before Ora continued, “We’re extremely excited to announce that we’ll both be hosting the 2022 MTV EMAs ... what are you doing?”

Meanwhile, Waititi was preoccupied with playing with the MTV award in his hands, before Ora warned him, “Don’t do that. You’re going to break it.”

She continued with the announcement before interrupting herself again to tell him to “stop wobbling it”.

“It’s wobbling itself!” the director retorted.

Ora managed to reveal they would be hosting the awards in Dusseldorf, Germany in November before telling him, “You’re going to break it.”

“I’m not going to break it!” her husband replied, before dropping it and breaking it.

“I think we broke it,” he admitted.

Hopefully that doesn’t happen again on the night - but one thing is for certain, we’ll be entertained by their antics on stage.

The pop star and the director announced the news with a comical skit. Photo / @ritaora

The MTV EMAs are set to take place on Sunday, November 13 in Germany.

The news comes after Ora’s recent performance at the Rugby World Cup at Eden Park in Auckland.

Waititi was there to support her on the night along with his children Te Hinekāhu and Matewa Kiritapu, appearing at halftime to introduce her.

“I just wanted to introduce Rita, so I want to do that. I would love to introduce a wonderful, wonderful, special, person in my life, Rita Ora, she’s going to sing another song.”

Ahead of the performance, Ora told the Herald she was “beyond honoured” to perform at the World Cup.

“New Zealand has always held a special place in my heart. It’s such a beautiful country and the people here have always welcomed me with open arms. I can’t wait to light up the stage and feel the amazing energy from all the fans. See you at Eden Park!”











