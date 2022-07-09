Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share affectionate red carpet moment

Taika Waititi and his fiancee Rita Ora had a sweet moment at the London premiere of Thor. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi and his fiancee Rita Ora look more loved-up than ever before.

The popular New Zealand director and actor attended the London premiere of his latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, this week and it seems he kept those he loves most close to him.

Waititi and Ora - who the Daily Mail reported got engaged in June this year, appeared to be very much in love as they put on an affectionate display while posing for the cameras at the Marvel film premiere.

Wearing an elegant silver Saab Haute Couture dress embellished with sparkly jewels, Ora stayed close to her Kiwi beau and held his hand before placing an affectionate kiss on his cheek, while Waititi, with a coy smile on his face, opted for a dapper blue suit with a black lapel and matching black bow tie.

Rita Ora was not shy in front of the cameras and placed a kiss on Taika Waititi's cheek. Photo / Getty Images

The loved-up couple were also seen holding hands and sharing a secret while on the carpet.

The father-of-two was then pictured wrapping his arms around his adorable daughters, Te Hinekāhu, 8 and Matewa Kiritapu, 5, who he shares with his ex-wife, film producer Chelsea Winstanley.

The young girls were not pictured with their soon-to-be step mum.

Taika Waititi and his two daughters were also photographed on the carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Since going public with their romance, Waititi and Ora haven't hidden away from red carpets and have attended multiple events alongside each other.

Yet despite their affectionate red carpet appearances, the pair have rarely spoken about their relationship.

Ora told Australian Vogue last year: "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that."

The couple were seen holding hands as they walked the carpet. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand director abruptly ended an interview last month when he was asked about the couple's wedding plans.

During an appearance on ITV's This Morning with Chris Evans to promote their film, Lightyear, host Philip Schofield upset Waititi when he said: "Well, we've congratulated Chris on his birthday... so Taika are there wedding bells?"

Waititi responded: "You can congratulate me! It's in August! Let's talk about my birthday!"

The Kiwi director appeared to be annoyed as he added: "What? Sorry, you're breaking up," and proceeded to pull out his earpiece and throw it away. "Nope, gone!"

Evans slapped Waititi's chest through laughter, while Waititi looked fed up and resorted to giving a thumbs up with a silly face.

Schofield replied "shall I not ask about Rita?" while Willoughby said "I think he can't hear us!"

"Regardless, she's gorgeous, we love her here, she's always a great guest and congratulations!" Schofield said as Evans and Waititi saluted them before being pulled off the air.

The couple appeared to share a secret while on the carpet. Photo / Getty Images

While it is not yet known when the couple will tie the knot, the Daily Mail has reported they are planning a "low-key, intimate ceremony" somewhere abroad before throwing a bigger bash in London with all their A-lister friends later this year.

A friend of the pair told the Sun: "This isn't about them doing a big showy thing and crowing about it beforehand. It's just about them being in love and deciding the time is right to formalise their relationship. They couldn't be happier."

Waititi and Ora met in 2018 and sparked romance rumours in April 2021 when the British singer posted a photo on Instagram of Waititi hugging her.

By August, the couple made their first red carpet debut at the Suicide Squad premiere in Los Angeles and reports of their engagement made headlines in September when the singer posted a photo of a ring on her engagement finger to Instagram.

The rumours were only confirmed last month.