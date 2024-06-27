Kiwi icon and children’s entertainer Suzy Cato. Photo / Doug Sherring

Suzy Cato has shared a heartfelt message after revealing she had recently been admitted to hospital.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the beloved children’s entertainer shared an image of her hand with a plaster and hospital bracelet on her wrist.

“Nothing major!!!! but… one of the reasons I’ve been a little quiet of late,” the post started.

“Very timely at this time of the year. This ‘pause’ has given me time to think, to reflect, to be close to whānau and to look to the future. Life is so precious.

“Look after yourself, my friend, and look after your whānau and those around you. Show kindness and be the happiness - it will make a difference to you as much as it makes a difference to those around you,” it continued.