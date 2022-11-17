Surprise! The Killers announce intimate super fan show at Auckland Town Hall

The Killers are performing a super fan show after their Auckland concert. Photo / Danny Clinch

The saying “good things come to those who wait” has never been more true than now.

If you missed out on tickets to see The Killers live next week, never fear.

In what may be the best-kept secret this year, the band have announced they will be performing a last-minute super fan show right after their Auckland show on Monday night.

Taking place at the Auckland Town hall at midnight following their Spark Arena show, the American rock band will play an intimate set to a crowd where super fans can hear their old hits like Mr Brightside as well as new tunes from their sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage.

With a limit of two tickets per customer, you’ll want to run – not walk – to the pre-sales starting at 11am on Friday, November 18 and the general sale starting Monday, November 21.

The American rock band announced last year they were returning to New Zealand for two huge shows, one at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 21 and one at Christchurch’s Christchurch Arena on November 25.

At the time, the band’s drummer, Ronald Vannucci Jr, spoke to Jono and Ben on The Hits, where he revealed his love of New Zealand and the fact that he considered moving here with his family.

US band The Killers perform at Glastonbury. Photo / Reuters

“I love where you live. A lot of people say that but I truly have thought about it. My wife and I have thought about relocating there and doing life there because we really do love it and love what you guys do. Love your work,” he told the hosts.

The Imploding the Mirage Tour 2022 originally scheduled for 2020 had to be put on hold due to Covid restrictions, meaning this will be the first time the band have been on Australasian soil since their 2018 tour, which included 10 sold-out arena shows.

The tour is a celebration of their sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, which promises something of a return to the heartland rock sounds of fans’ much-loved albums like Sam’s Town and Battle Born.

LOWDOWN:

Who: The Killers

What: Super fan midnight show

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: November 22, 12am

Tickets: Artist pre-sale starts 11am Friday, November 18, Frontier pre-sale starts noon Friday November 18. General on sale noon Monday, November 21. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com