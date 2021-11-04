The Killers announce Auckland and Christchurch tour dates

The Killers drummer Ronnie Vannucci describes his love for NZ ahead of the band returning here next year. Video / The Hits

Their song Mr Brightside is streamed 1.2 million times a week according to BBC and now Kiwis get the chance to hear The Killers perform it live.

The American rock band are returning to Australia and New Zealand in 2022 for nine massive shows, kicking off in Auckland next November.

Speaking to Jono and Ben on The Hits, the band's drummer, Ronald Vannucci Jr, revealed his love of New Zealand and the fact that he considered moving here with his family.

"I love where you live. A lot of people say that but I truly have thought about it. My wife and I have thought about relocating there and doing life there because we really do love it and love what you guys do. Love your work," he told the hosts.

The Imploding the Mirage Tour 2022 was originally scheduled for 2020 had to be put on hold due to Covid restrictions, meaning this will be the first time the band have been on Australasian soil since their 2018 tour, which included 10 completely sold-out arena shows.

The tour is a celebration of their sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage, which promises something of a return to the heartland rock sounds of fans much-loved albums like Sam's Town and Battle Born.

After making waves in the music scene in 2004, topping Australian charts and going double platinum with their debut album Hot Fuss, The Killers have had an impressive 393 million streams and sold more than 30 million albums worldwide (and counting).

They have headlined all over the world and received multiple Grammy and American Music Award nominations and MTV VMA awards and they show no signs of slowing down.

Earlier this year while touring was still out of the picture due to the ongoing pandemic, The Killers released their seventh studio album Pressure Machine including the songs Quiet Town and Runaway Horses.

The Killers are returning to NZ in 2022 for their 'Imploding the Mirage Tour 2022' Photo / Supplied

Tickets go on sale this Monday, November 15, at 2pm.

New Zealand Tour Dates

Auckland: Spark Arena – November 21, 2022

Christchurch: Christchurch Arena – November 25, 2022