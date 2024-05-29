Sublime band members Eric Wilson, Bradley Nowell and Bud Gaugh. Photo / Getty Images

Twenty-eight years after their last single was released, Sublime have returned with a new hit featuring vocals from both the late Bradley Nowell and his son.

After taking the Coachella stage this year, the band — who included the late Bradley Nowell, Eric Wilson, and Bud Gaugh — have released a new single with the help of Nowell’s son, Jakob.

Using outages from an unfinished 1996 track that featured the late singer’s voice, the 28-year-old joined Wilson and Gaugh in bringing the single, titled Feel Like That, to life.

Sharing the news of their new track — which features the father-son duo, as well as Wilson on bass and Gaugh on drums — the band took to their official Instagram page, telling fans it is a way to “honour the past while bringing in the future”.

Revealing the single was produced by Stick Figure, Johnny Cosmic and their long-time collaborator, Michael “Miguel” Happoldt, the band said it was only one of many songs to come from “the next chapter of Sublime with Eric, Bud and Jakob”.

Fans were quick to flock to the comment section to share their excitement. One person wrote, “Hearing Jakob & Bradley on the same track made my heart so happy.”

Another added, “Throwing me right back to the 90′s.” While one fan simply expressed their gratitude, “Epic. Thank you Dudes.”

“Your father is beaming down proudly at you,” a fan heartwarmingly wrote.

Nowell tragically died on May 25, 1996, after a drug overdose.

In a statement released to media following the reveal of the single, Jakob said, “This song came about in an organic way. My uncles and I always want to collab with artists in different modern music scenes. But hearing my own voice on a track side by side with my dad’s voice really feels like the classic Sublime sound stepping into the modern era.”

Wilson also shared his thoughts on the release, confessing to Rolling Stone he felt “blessed” the old recordings were still available and able to be turned into a new single.

“They say timing is everything, and I think they were right. It’s super-awesome to hear Brad and Jakob singing side by side on the same track. I’m sure this song is gonna set the mood for the summer,” he said.

Bass player Eric Wilson, singer Jakob Nowell and guitarist Trey Pangborn of Sublime performing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California. Photo / Getty Images

Sublime was first formed in 1988 and released three studio albums, one live album and five compilation albums.

Despite releasing material before Nowell’s death, the band didn’t see commercial success until their third self-titled album was released just two months after the star’s tragic death.

Peaking at No 13 on the Billboard 200, the album landed the band their first and only No 1 single, What I Got.

Sublime have become a staple part of the music industry with over 3 billion streams and 7 million monthly listeners.