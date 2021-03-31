Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Entertainment

Steve Braunias on The Bachelor: Lessons in love from a sensitive woke age guy

3 minutes to read
The winning Bachelor contestant accepts her rose. Video / TVNZ

The winning Bachelor contestant accepts her rose. Video / TVNZ

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

Farewell, then, to the latest season of dating show The Bachelor. It was all very strange. It was Tinder without the sex. It was the opposite of sex. It was about a different kind

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.