The Bachelor NZ episode 12 recap: Home visits and lots of K-I-S-S-I-N-G

Taylor Swift should have been the background music because this is a love story. Photo / Supplied

After a dozen episodes, we pick up where we left off with Chanel walking over to a very sad Moses and declaring "I just want to say thank you for this whole thing."

Instantly our Bach Moses knew he had lost another Bachelorette to the pressures of this situation-ship. They gave each other a hug and the vibes screamed "if it's meant to be, we will find our way back to each other".

Chanel told the girls who were all devastated with the revelation; "Coco and Lou were the best support system for me and I'm actually heartbroken that they're gone," shared a gutted Shenae.

But before we could so much as mourn the breakup, it was onto hometown dates with Annie up first. She took Moses to a lookout where they were extra touchy and then the local SPCA, a fantastic idea until Moses took more interest in the dogs than in Annie.

Pssst, Moses, you're on a date with Annie, not this furry cutie.

At Annie's family home Moses revealed, "It's becoming apparent we had very different upbringings." And how right he was.

The Bachelor decided to talk about their tarot card reading which was the wrong thing to say as Annie's family looked at him like he had three heads. "Tarot cards don't really fit with the family's philosophy," said protective brother, Nick.

Okey dokey then.

Mum, clearly the boss of the family, asked Moses if he would have picked Annie in a crowded room and while he got it wrong with the tarot cards, he got it right with that answer. "We met for the first time up in the Bay of Islands and she was really nervous before we even spoke. It was one of those moments you just know someone is special to you."

Moses got it so right that Annie was terrified because Mum approved.

Nick pulled Moses away and grilled him over the lack of commitment, a fair question but honestly, an invalid one. So far, it seems Moses only has eyes (and lips) for Annie.

Annie and Moses snuck outside, and Annie did that thing where she told Moses what he wanted to hear without giving too much away. Then the weather closed in, and the lovebirds couldn't resist a Notebook moment of kissing in the rain.

Rain makes everything extra romantic.

My heart is bursting. Why is love so gorgeous?

But before it got too cute for us to handle, Moses, of course, had to leave for his date with the lovely Lana.

Lana showed Moses around picture-perfect Queenstown as they had one last beautiful date on a hilltop via helicopter. Lana was more relaxed than she had been at the mansion and Moses felt they were more romantic than ever before.

"It's just mum and dad, that's it," shared Lana, as they arrived at her home and we saw Moses instantly relax.

Lana's parents were the dream family to meet. They were funny, friendly, and accepting. Mum pulled Moses away for a chat which was mainly them exchanging dad jokes and Moses bribed her with some backstage tickets to his next concert. Mum was chuffed.

Lana and Moses had some one-on-one time where they discussed the "open relationship" thing, and it was awkward but hilarious. They were both on the same page as it turned out as neither of them like open relationships. Lana sat on Moses' knee and we were so close to another kiss but like the theme of this whole season, we were left hanging.

So close, but so far.

Last but not least, Moses flew back to Auckland for Shenae's home visit. "I've got butterflies seeing him, it's nice." She told the confession cam. Ekk, cute.

They went to a painting workshop for their date and once again, Shenae found herself stuck with a third wheel. The date was uniquely blowing paint around the canvas and thankfully, after a hot minute, the instructor took the hint and left the room which gave us a glimpse of these two as a couple. There was lots of touching, Moses looked at her like she was a literal goddess, and a kiss was only seconds away until, you guessed it, the third wheel showed up.

Moses then met Shenae's aunty Marie and her best friends. "That kind of happiness, we haven't seen in a very long time," her pals shared. Correct me if I'm wrong, but that sounded like an approval? Shenae cooked Moses' favourite meal, a pineapple pie and much to her friend's surprise (because she apparently can't cook), it went down a treat.

"This is actually the first time I've taken someone home to meet my family when my parents aren't here. I was thinking about what mum and dad would be saying." Shenae told the confession cam.

I am left in awe of her strength as a woman.

Shenae and Aunty Marie had a chat, but Marie gave nothing away, simply stating, "I have to let her spread her wings."

To end the beautiful home visit - which secretly was my favourite- Shenae and Moses went for a walk and ended up in each other's arms. The pre-kiss silence was interrupted by pre-love giggling, followed by a gentle peck on the lips and finally ... A KISS.

I can see literal sparks flying.

"Yeah, it feels right," said a blushing Moses. Indeed it does.

See you tomorrow for the second-to-last episode of this season!

