Stan Walker shares intimate wedding video for release of new single Matemateāone

Stan Walker's new music video shares a deeply personal and romantic moment.

The New Zealand singer released his new single Matemateāone today, and the music video showcases his beautiful wedding to Lou Tyson.

The stunning waiata is brought to life with shots of the couple's special moments, including the couple's moving wedding vows.

The waiata is sung in both te reo Māori and English.

Walker sings: "Did we lose our connection / touch an affection / without intention / would you say every sentence / Use every last breathe / find what we came for?"

"Some day we'll find where we belong / Tōku whenua turaikura."

In August, Walker spoke to the Herald and called his family his "biggest flex".

"Before being a singer, I dreamed of being a dad and a husband," he shared.

Walker proposed to Tyson last December, and is a stepdad to little Te Puuwairua.

"She's the most beautiful woman in the world inside and out. Every time I look at them, I'm so blessed."

The couple's wedding video was filmed by Rawhai Wetere and edited by Shae Sterling.

Matemateāone was co-written by Stan with Devin Abrams, Isiah Ngawaka, Mikey Dam and Ruth Smith, and will feature on his upcoming album Te Arohanui out September 17, during Māori Language Week, on Sony Music NZ.

The album will be Walker's first-ever te reo Māori album.

"It was inevitable that I would release a reo Māori album. It wasn't a matter of if, but when. Now is the perfect time," Walker shared in a statement.

"Being Māori, nō Ngai Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāi Tahu, it is in my DNA, it is in my blood. I credit my voice and all that it holds to all those who have come before me. My tupuna fought and died so that I, we could be all that we should be."

Watch the music video below: