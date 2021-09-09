Voyager 2021 media awards
Entertainment

Lockdown formal Friday: Hilary Barry channels royalty for latest look

3 minutes to read
Hilary Barry with her royals' inspired formal Friday look. Photo / Hilary Barry via Twitter

NZ Herald

We all know Hilary Barry can rock a tiara, and her latest formal Friday look is no exception.

The Seven Sharp presenter's regal effort has hit new heights, and she's reminding those outside Auckland to dress up in solidarity.

"As you get dressed this morning y'all you know you could you could show your solidarity with Auckland by embracing #formalfriday. Extra points for making us chuckle!! #lockdownweek4," she shared on Twitter.

Barry then shared her look complete with regal set decoration. In the shot is a copy of Pride and Prejudice, a Queen Elizabeth II mask, a magazine on royal fashion and a mug celebrating the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding.

And her black off-the-shoulder gown is a subtle nod to the strange complaints she's received from viewers about showing her shoulders on television.

Her followers shared their impressive formal Friday looks, and this week Barry shouted out her favourite who captured the realities of lockdown parenting:

"I'm laughing so loud at this. Brilliant!"

Others' efforts were equally impressive:

Last week, Barry inspired a series of memes with her backyard cricket outfit.

Barry announced she was bringing back her lockdown tradition in August as the country moved into Covid-19 alert level 4.

"Happy #formalfriday darlings!" she wrote. "Hope I don't spark a fire in the kitchen this morning.

"Found my sparkle. Now it's time to find yours."