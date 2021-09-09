Lockdown formal Friday: Hilary Barry channels royalty for latest look

Hilary Barry with her royals' inspired formal Friday look. Photo / Hilary Barry via Twitter

We all know Hilary Barry can rock a tiara, and her latest formal Friday look is no exception.

The Seven Sharp presenter's regal effort has hit new heights, and she's reminding those outside Auckland to dress up in solidarity.

"As you get dressed this morning y'all you know you could you could show your solidarity with Auckland by embracing #formalfriday. Extra points for making us chuckle!! #lockdownweek4," she shared on Twitter.

Barry then shared her look complete with regal set decoration. In the shot is a copy of Pride and Prejudice, a Queen Elizabeth II mask, a magazine on royal fashion and a mug celebrating the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's 2011 wedding.

And her black off-the-shoulder gown is a subtle nod to the strange complaints she's received from viewers about showing her shoulders on television.

Her followers shared their impressive formal Friday looks, and this week Barry shouted out her favourite who captured the realities of lockdown parenting:

Another Lockdown Parenting themed Formal Friday. Owen was having too much fun with his spaghetti to sit still for the photo. 🍝



If you look closely enough you can see me dying inside a little. 🤣#formalfriday #formalfridaynz @Hilary_Barry pic.twitter.com/GAvKOYFDr1 — Shawn Moodie 🤷‍♂️ (@shawnmoodie) September 9, 2021

"I'm laughing so loud at this. Brilliant!"

Others' efforts were equally impressive:

Today for #formalfriday I am matching headwear with the fridge pic.twitter.com/3SvA2MapDs — Manda QoP (@jamanda) September 9, 2021

Last week, Barry inspired a series of memes with her backyard cricket outfit.

Haha .. loving the memes. Who would have thought my brief tenure in the Queen Margaret College 1st XI would take me so far? https://t.co/N59FOMUHvL — Hilary Barry (@Hilary_Barry) September 2, 2021

Barry announced she was bringing back her lockdown tradition in August as the country moved into Covid-19 alert level 4.

"Happy #formalfriday darlings!" she wrote. "Hope I don't spark a fire in the kitchen this morning.

"Found my sparkle. Now it's time to find yours."