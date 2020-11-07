Spy: Who will be the new reality show hosts?

Madeleine Sami, Hayley Sproull, Matt Chisholm, Matty McLean and Carlos Spencer.

TVNZ launches its new season line-up with the most reality TV seen on the network for more than a decade, but who will score the plum roles as hosts?

Offerings include a return of The Apprentice Aotearoa, Celebrity Treasure Island, The Bachelor NZ and The Bachelorette NZ, a reboot of Popstars, The Great Kiwi Bake Off, and Carlos' Reno Rescue.

On Thursday, Spy made its predictions as to which business titan will fit the bill to host The Apprentice Aotearoa. Our names included entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson, tech dynamo Carmen Vicelich, captain of industry Rob Fyfe and property tycoon Mark Francis, and duo hosts toy billionaires Anna and Nick Mowbray.

Nick has since told Spy he is definitely not up for the role, but he was quiet on his sister Anna. Spy hears that a female host of the show is likely.

Celebrity Treasure Island is back, but will former Seven Sharp and Survivor host Matt Chisholm be up for leaving his new life on the farm in the deep South?

We think his co-host ZM's Bree Tomasel will definitely be back and audiences loved her Aussie humour set up against Kiwi A-Listers.

A TVNZ spokesperson would not comment on the hosts for the new Season of CTI as contracts had not been signed. In the age of Covid the show will not be set on a tropical island, instead filming will be at home in Godzone, somewhere, we are told, that will be just as challenging .

Since moving South, Chisholm has kept his finger in the TVNZ pie with a stint on Country Calendar and his men's mental health documentary series Man Enough?

TVNZ has possibly the biggest Survivor-style show fan in the world in their Breakfast's Matty McLean. Could Tomasel be up for a new co–host?

The Bachelor NZ and The Bachelorette NZ will both be hosted by former The Bachelor star Art Green, who has scored the double in hosting both shows. Like CTI, they will be filmed in NZ, with local tourist spots being the hot ticket for group dates and one-on-ones. With it so close to home, Green might be able to take wife Matilda and baby Milo along for the fun.

Popstars is coming back after a couple of decades, but don't expect to see any of the original members of TrueBliss to host or mentor. International Kiwi star Kimbra has already been announced as a mentor, so the bar has been set very high for the remaining spots. Spy will be canvassing the Aotearoa Music Awards next Sunday on what other big talent might be keen.

TVNZ was also not ready to announce the hosts of the new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off. Will hosts Madeleine Sami and Hayley Sproull keep the baking alive, or will new comedic talent heat up the ovens?

Carlos' Reno Rescue already has its host in All Black legend and former pin-up Carlos Spencer. What former Black Cap Mark Richardson did for The Block, we hear Spencer will deliver in his new show but with more of a community spirit.

Spencer and his renovation team will get in and surprise nominated community heroes with a new kitchen, bedroom or lounge.