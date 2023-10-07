Makaia Carr. Photo / Grace Matenga

Two of Spy’s A-listers are looking at marrying again on Three’s Married at First Sight NZ.

Stylist to the rich and famous, Lulu Wilcox and influencer turned booze baroness Makaia Carr both hinted on social media this week they might apply for the show.

Both have made these pages in the past few weeks. Aucklander Wilcox, an ambassador for this year’s Victoria Racing Club’s Lexus Melbourne Cup, gave sartorial advice to Kiwis who may want to enter the Fashion in the Field remotely from New Zealand. Last weekend, Carr came up from her base in Papamoa to launch her new Mimosa in a can called Henlee to A-listers at Auckland hotspots.

Both women have previously been married, are mothers and are currently single.

“Me and Lulu are definitely having a think about it and have been having a bit of a laugh about it. We are not sure how serious we are,” a nervous Carr told Spy.

Spy hears one of the women has already looked into getting a video shot with just the right lighting.

Lulu Wilcox. Photo / Supplied

Producers of the show will be pleased two stylish independent women are thinking of putting themselves forward, as it might up the male suitor stakes.

“We’ve been inundated with hundreds of applications ever since the casting call went up last weekend,” say the show producers.

“We are being very particular with the casting process, and we are looking for applicants who genuinely are looking for love and for whatever reason, it has evaded them thus far.

“It seems that there are lots of Kiwi women out there looking for love, but it appears the men are slightly shy of coming forward! This is a fabulous chance for Kiwi men to find love.”

This year producers are looking for diversity and would love people to apply from the LGBQTI+ community. Applicants must be aged over 25 for this season.

To apply and perhaps meet Carr or Wilcox at the altar, both of whom deserve to find their perfect match, go to www.threenow.co.nz/tv/married-at-first-sight-nz