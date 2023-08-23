A Channel 9 executive has revealed an unexpected clue about the controversial dating show.

Married At First Sight is infamous for its explosive drama and heated clashes. However, the fiery show could be changing things up and switching lanes in the near future.

Production has already begun on season 11, which is expected to hit screens early next year. However, Adrian Smith - Channel 9′s head of content, production and development - has confessed in an interview the show might look a bit different to former seasons, with a shift in focus for the series.

“We have tried to move away from the screechy and the shouting,” he revealed to the Herald Sun.

“We still give it all the drama that it needs, but we’ve tried to absolutely make sure all the relationships, we see genuine potential in.

“This year, what we have tried to do really carefully, exhaustively, is go, ‘Is this right?’

“There will still be those moments when [brides and grooms] take one look [at each other] and it all goes south, but we are hoping that there is a lot of love in this season.”

The show has featured many a fiery clash and explosive confrontation. Photo / MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia was first aired in 2015 and has gained a controversial reputation over the years for featuring cheating scandals, fiery confrontations and eruptive dinner party scenes.

A few weeks ago, the Daily Mail revealed the first look at the cast members joining season 11.

The future MAFS stars included Perth marketing and PR consultant Lauren Dunn, Melbourne-based business development manager Tori Adams and Gold Coast influencer Cassandra Allen.

Jayden Eynaud – whom many fans of the show will instantly recognise as the brother of former MAFS groom Mitch Eynaud – has also been snapped on set, in tow with personal trainer Jacob Dunkley and Melbourne-based real estate agent Tim Smith.

Season 11 will feature the show’s oldest-ever contestant – a 62-year-old motivational speaker – and the first same-sex male wedding since the marriage equality laws were passed in 2017.