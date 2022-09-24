It will be a big welcome to Auckland for UK pop star and newly-wed Rita Ora at Eden Park next Saturday, the first time the songstress will perform in New Zealand.

If the rugby gods align on the night, Ora, her new hubby, director Taika Waititi, and Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa could be taking in some of the action together in and around Eden Park.

Ora is headlining the opening triple header of the Women's Rugby World Cup on October 8 alongside Kiwi artists Benee and Shapeshifter.

Spy is expecting the couple to catch up with All Black fan and Aquaman actor Momoa who is in New Zealand to film his Apple TV + production Chief of War.

Waititi and Momoa are old mates. In 2019 Momoa enjoyed some beers with Waititi, telling his Instagram followers: "LEGEND good times with the cuzzy bro Taika Waititi. Can't wait to make art with you. So much respect. Aloha."

The following year at the Golden Globes, the pair greeted each other with a hongi. Momoa is the perfect guest for Waititi to have as he cheers on The Black Ferns next Saturday, and not to forgetting Ora, who will perform at the end of the second match (Fiji v England) and at half-time during the main event (Black Ferns v Australia).

This isn't Ora's first visit to Aotearoa this year. She and Waititi were in Wellington last month, weeks after their wedding in London, and celebrated Waititi's 47th birthday with Avatar director James Cameron who turned 68 on the same day.

While in the capital, Ora got out and about and was all smiles when she visited Queen Sally's Diamond Deli in Lyall Bay. She also showed off the smart, modern pad she and Waititi were sharing. The Hot Right Now songstress then headed back to Europe for a series of concerts. On her way out of New Zealand Ora popped into Auckland's Britomart and shopped at luxury handbag and accessory store Deadly Ponies.

Waititi, with two productions on the go in New Zealand - Time Bandits in Wellington and the second series of Our Flag Means Death in Auckland, stayed behind.

With spring in the Auckland air, it couldn't be a better time for the Ora to get acquainted with Tāmaki Makaurau. Aotearoa now holds a special place in her heart and she's looking forward to connecting with the Kiwi fans and players.

Spy hears that Waititi's good friend, TV and rugby board member Bailey Mackey played a big part in Ora's participation at Eden Park. Sources say he flew to Los Angeles to seal the deal with the singer. The CEO of film and TV company Pango Productions is known for bringing a forward-thinking touch to the New Zealand Rugby Board.

It is understood the main reason Ora agreed to appear was to support further empower women in sport and to help widen the global audience with her huge fan base.

Mackey was quiet with Spy on any pre-match or after-match fun that might be planned at his Kingsland establishment, Groove Bar & Eatery, but it is a sure bet Ora will enjoy some bevvies there at some stage during her visit.

So where will the pair's bolt hole in Auckland be? Surely Waititi will be wanting to show off the city at its best - and not through a hotel. Our bet is Ponsonby and Herne Bay, with any number of fabulous houses on offer according to real estate experts.

We think it will be Ponsonby - day and night - for shopping, lunching and partying. We think the couple will play it un-Hollywood and might even hang with the locals, with Waititi showing off some of his favourite local spots.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Momoa met a group of All Blacks for a few beers in the foyer of the Park Hyatt. Who knows if any will land a cameo role in Chief of War. Several respected Kiwi actors are said to have auditioned for roles in the series - written and produced by Momoa - about the unification and colonisation of Hawaii from an indigenous perspective.

Chief of War director Justin Chon was scouting for locations last month and this week posed in front of four helicopters among grass and bush, posting on Instagram: "Indie film making…#chiefofwar."