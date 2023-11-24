US Open champion Coco Gauff is one of the big names announced for Auckland's summer tennis season. Photo / Photosport

US Open champion Coco Gauff is one of the big names announced for Auckland's summer tennis season. Photo / Photosport

On Thursday afternoon Coast radio star Toni Street hosted the glitzy launch of the ASB Classic at Stanley Street, overlooking the centre court, to celebrate the upcoming tournament.

With less than six weeks to go until one of the summer’s hottest events on the calendar, well-known faces sipped Mumm champagne and Aperol Spritz, including Clint Roberts, Laura McGoldrick, Tom Sainsbury, Colin Mathura-Jeffree, Laura Daniel, Eli Matthewson, Jazz Thornton and Brodie Kane.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin stepped into the role last year after migrating with his family to Aotearoa from France. He has brought a wealth of experience to the event, having worked alongside some of the biggest names in tennis. Throughout his career, he has represented players including Grand Slam champions Marion Bartoli and Stan Wawrinka.

ASB Classic Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin with Toni Street at the launch in Auckland.

“It is fabulous to host so many of New Zealand’s top media and celebs this week ahead of the upcoming tournament,” Lamperin said.

“January is set to be bigger and better than ever, with a formidable line-up of international tennis stars confirmed,” he told Spy.

The field of players announced includes US Open champion Coco Gauff, the defending Auckland women’s champion, Cam Norrie, Felix Auger-Aliassime and power couple Gael Monfils and his wife Elina Svitolina.

Lamperin says they have improved the fan experience by providing a stunning selection of off-court food and beverages and designed community activations to inspire the next generation.

Off-court, The Serve will return with an array of entertainment, food and beverage offerings. And there will even be well-known DJs playing throughout the tournament.

It’s time to charm your corporate friends with corporate boxes or buy tickets for the Classic, which takes place from January 1-13. Although the 2023 tournament got a drenching, it was still a blast - get in quick, the forecast is for hot dry days and perfect conditions.







