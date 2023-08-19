Colin Mathura-Jeffree. Photo / Supplied

Colin Mathura-Jeffree has spilled the beans on who is getting on and who has a target on their back on Traitors NZ, Three’s new reality show.

The premise of the show is to find and unmask the “traitors” - the secret saboteurs within the group, before they get you.

The current traitors are good friends, poker player Dan Sing and media personality Brooke Howard-Smith, who this week from their secret lair put a target on fellow media personalities Brodie Kane and Mathura-Jeffree.

The luxury retreat the show is set on is full of big, loud opinionated personalities that even rival host Paul Henry’s larger-than-life persona.

Brooke Howard-Smith. Photo / Supplied

Mathura-Jeffree, 51, took off this week for a long overdue holiday to Asia but not before spilling to Spy how he really feels about the state of the game.

“Of course Dan and Brooke want me murdered.

“I can smell a rat with both of them and what is truly bonkers is why the others can’t see how obvious they are in their craftiness.”

Mathura-Jeffree says Howard-Smith is wickedly manipulative and a natural-born wildcard.

Mathura-Jeffree is playing a more demure game and thinks Kane needs to dial it back and has been way too loud.

Brodie Kane. Photo / Supplied

“Brodie is literally putting a target on herself . . . the Traitors are watching me because of my wardrobe and watching her because she is a frothy cappuccino that’s too hot to handle.”

Mathura-Jeffree says he didn’t get off on the right foot with crime writer Vanda Symon, whom he nicknamed Darth Vanda.

“When I like someone, I tease them. But when Vanda cried, I realised I had read her wrong as a Traitor and apologised only to be shut down by Brodie.”

Hairdresser Robbie Bell has been the breakout star but has been targeted as a traitor from the start because she didn’t fit the other contestants ideals of who they thought she should be.

“It’s the nature of this show to aggressively manufacture witch hunts. I don’t know about Robbie, but I think she likes me, so I don’t think she will banish me,” Mathura-Jeffree says.

Influencer Anna Reeve is his favourite, calling her trustworthy and lovely and says she was there for him when he got sick on set.

He’s also a big fan of musician Kings, whom he calls a multi-layered person of literal majesty.

However, the one to really watch, says Mathura-Jeffree, is comedian Justine Smith.

“Her withering side glances cut me to smithereens because I desperately wanted her to trust me,” he says.