Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Tennis: Weather woes put roof back on the agenda for ASB Classic

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
The ASB Classic has been lashed by rain this year. Photo / Photosport

The ASB Classic has been lashed by rain this year. Photo / Photosport

The ASB Tennis Centre could have a roof within the next five years, as organisers admit the adverse weather this week has accelerated discussions about a new covered structure.

It’s an idea that has been

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport