The ASB Classic has been lashed by rain this year. Photo / Photosport

The ASB Tennis Centre could have a roof within the next five years, as organisers admit the adverse weather this week has accelerated discussions about a new covered structure.

It’s an idea that has been floated for much of the last decade – and is dependant on finding the necessary funding – but there is confidence it will be a reality rather than a pipe dream.

The past week has been a nightmare for organisers. After a three-year absence due to the Covid pandemic, the scene was set, with a strong field and healthy ticket sales, only for the worst weather in decades to hit the event.

Thursday and Friday were washouts, with most play also moved indoors on Wednesday. Up until yesterday’s semifinals, five of eight possible outdoor sessions had been lost, believed to be a record for a single tournament week in Auckland, dating back to the first event in 1985.

The drastic scenes have been the catalyst to put the roof solution back on the agenda.

“The entire redevelopment plan had been put on hold, as two years of Covid hit us very hard,” Tennis Auckland chief executive Rohan West told the Herald on Sunday.

“But the last four days have obviously sharpened the discussion around the roof and the redevelopment. It is definitely on our radar to get that plan revised and up and running very quickly and a roof structure of some sort is definitely a viable possibility.”

West said the original vision proposed in 2015 of a three-sided arena with a retractable roof is highly unlikely now, due to cost.

Instead Tennis Auckland favour the model used at the South Australian tennis centre, which hosts the Adelaide WTA and ATP events.

The high roof there offers a canopy-like effect; parts of the skyline are still visible and the breeze and natural light passes through but there is protection from the rain. It has allowed Adelaide to host several marquee tennis events in recent years.

“It’s a similar physical structure to ours, almost cookie cutter to what is in place here in terms of size of grandstands,” said West. “And it is still technically an outdoor venue because it is not [fully] enclosed.”

Tennis Auckland CEO Rohan West. Photo / Photosport

Everything is contingent upon funding. West admits that Tennis Auckland don’t have the reserves of cash and won’t be able to pay for it from tournament profits. The Adelaide roof was completed with significant financial support from the state government.

“What we have to do now is find what we are calling is a coalition of the willing to help us fund it,” said West. “We are going to need a number of partners; local and central government, grant funders, donors – everyone will have to be involved if we are going to see this eventuate.”

West didn’t want to speculate on cost – it’s too early for that – but agreed it would be “well north of $20 million”. The first stage will see the Robinson Stand – which backs on to the domain – replaced, before the roof structure can be started.

“It is down to funding, we have the resource consent,” said West. “All the concepts are in place.”

West said the Adelaide roof construction took less than a year. He added it is not out of the question a roof could be in place within five years – or less.

“Within the cycle of next central or local government should be our target,” said West. “It would be great to have them cutting the ribbon.”

Aside from a stress-free tennis fortnight, he envisages numerous benefits, citing the potential for other sporting events and concerts.

“There’s a big gap between the Powerstation and Spark Arena, in terms of size of arena.”

West added that the redevelopment of the ASB Tennis Centre “increases its value to the city of Auckland and the country.”

However, installing a roof is a gamble. Going on the past decade, most weeks it won’t be needed and the true outdoor setting, with sunshine and surrounded by trees bordering the domain, is hard to beat. But Tennis Auckland have decided that the risk of not doing anything is higher.

On the subject of the past week, West admitted it had been tough for everyone involved and there has been significant financial losses. But there won’t be a massive hit on the balance sheet.

“Thankfully we have got a very extensive insurance policy in place and we are going through the process now of putting in claims,” said West. “We worked very hard with our insurance broker to make sure we had a comprehensive plan in place. We do hope that the [overall] financial impact will be minimal, if anything at all.”

West said the insurance options had been updated last year, from what was in place for 2020.

“It’s premium coverage,” said West. “Thankfully we made some good calls in that area that is going to cover us through this hard week. We are liaising with the underwriters Lloyds [of London], who are the biggest in the world, especially with large events.”

West explained that along with ticket refunds, other costs such as lost food and beverage sales and the ancillary costs of setting up the indoor arena will also be included.

Up until Tuesday evening, West had been confident of a “mid six-figure profit”, with strong crowds, before the weather turned south. But he is adamant the tournament will still make some money, in the face of dire predictions.

“It was looking healthy,” said West. “But we will still be turning a profit and we are one of the few WTA 250 events that actually does.”