If you get your outfit right and have a great photographer you could be heading to the Melbourne Cup at Flemington in November.

The Victoria Racing Club is welcoming digital entries from across the world for the first time as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival Fashions on the Field competition - Australia’s most prestigious racewear event.

Kiwi celebrity stylist to the rich and famous, Lulu Wilcox, is attending as an ambassador for the VRC and says although the competition is global, Kiwis have as much chance as anyone, if not more, because of our understanding of how our cousins across the Tasman like to strike a pose trackside.

Lulu Wilcox. Photo / Supplied

Wilcox will be at Flemington rubbing shoulders with other international guests such as Princess Diana’s nieces Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer, and Count Nikolai of Monpezat, the nephew of Tasmanian-born Princess Mary of Denmark.

Wilcox, who is a veteran of race days on both sides of the Tasman, encourages people to take the plunge and get a friend to photograph them.

She recommends classy and fabulous outfits to capture the spirit of Flemington to win in the Best Dressed and the Best Suited categories.

“For the ladies, co-ordination is key, your hat, jewellery, makeup, nails - everything should sing in harmony. It’s not just about the dress; it’s about the full package,” Wilcox tells Spy.

She says every element matters and styling should be done with originality.

“Blend the season’s hottest trends with your personal flair. Remember, it’s a day event, so pick silhouettes and colours that suit the season, event and your age. The goal is to be modern yet timeless.”

For the gentlemen, Wilcox recommends tradition with a twist.

“A jacket, slacks, shirt, tie, and dress shoes form the basics. But remember, go as vibrant or patterned as you want! It’s the Melbourne Cup; let your colours fly.”

She says cohesiveness counts, whether you’re opting for a bold pattern or a textured suit, ensure every piece complements the other.

“It’s all about unity in style,” says Wilcox.

She also recommends a polished finish for the gents with well-groomed beard or a slick hairstyle and a hat to elevate the look.

For your digital shoot, Wilcox advises finding a spot with abundant natural light as it enhances colours and reduces the need for filters.

“Make sure to capture the entire ensemble from head to toe and play with angles, sometimes a slight tilt or an over-the-shoulder look can make all the difference.”

She also recommends snapping a few close-up shots to showcase intricate details such as jewellery, hat or shoes.

“Most of all, let your personality shine through. Remember, it’s about showcasing both the outfit and the person wearing it.”

Finalists will be flown to Flemington to take their place in the live final on Kennedy Oaks Day, on November 9.

Fashion punters have until October 5 to submit their digital entry at www.mccfashionsonthefield.com