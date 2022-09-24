Spy: Kiwi fashionistas leading the field at Melbourne Cup

Guy Pearce is in Auckland to film The Convert. Photo / Getty Images

Racing fashionistas Carena West and Claire Hahn turn heads at racehorse competitions around New Zealand and will undoubtedly be among the stars of the show at this year's Melbourne Cup in November.

West won the Fashions on the Field at Flemington in 2019 and with this year being the first live fashion extravaganza since the pandemic, she's looking forward to attending as a past winner. So too is Hahn, who has unwittingly become the poster girl for this year's Melbourne Cup Carnival, which is celebrating 60 years of Fashions on the Field.

Hahn, a milliner by trade who created West's winning headwear, was surprised to see herself on billboards around Australia recently in an outfit she wore to Oaks Day in Melbourne three years ago.

"Oaks Day is traditional, very feminine and pretty, but I wanted to modernise that feeling with the ostrich-feather dress which was custom-made for me," Hahn tells Spy.

"I don't remember the particular photographer who took the shot but it did go in to win him a photography prize."

Hahn says it can be quite overwhelming with media and photographers swarming at Flemington, particularly when you capture their attention.

In West's winning year she attended the full week of Melbourne Cup events, including Derby Day, Melbourne Cup Day and Oaks Day.

"On the first day of racing, I arrived intending to enter the Fashions on the Field competition, and boy was it an eye-opener," says West.

She says the scope of everything from The Park venue to the incredible outfits was something she had never seen before.

"I entered not thinking I stood a chance and managed to take home third place on that first day, which I was chuffed with."

On Melbourne Cup Day, at 20 weeks pregnant, she scooped the top prize against hundreds of women. West then returned for Oaks Day, with the winner of each day competing for the national title, which she famously won.

"I won a Lexus UX, a Graff diamond pendant, about $12,000 of Myer vouchers, TVs (multiple!), luggage, and a stay at the Sofitel on Collins. It was incredible, it still doesn't really feel like it actually happened!"

This year, for the first time, New Zealanders will also be able participate in the digital component of the Fashions on the Field competition at vrcfashionsonthefield.com, with a trip to Melbourne for Cup Week for the winner. Entries close on October 9.

West and Hahn who are close friends and often collaborate on looks, are happy to give entrants some advice to help more Kiwis turn heads across the Ditch.

"Make sure you personally love your outfit as it will show through your pictures. And ensure you take them in natural lighting." says West. "Funnily enough, an overcast day is best for consistent lighting."

Hahn's advice for an award-winning outfit is combining a nod to tradition with expressions of the wearer's individuality and personality, something new and fresh. But the most important thing is to give it a go.

"You have to be in to win. So, if you haven't mustered up the courage yet, why not?"

With Ellerslie closed this racing season while the track is overhauled, both West and Hahn will instead be strutting their stuff at Pukekohe racing meets.