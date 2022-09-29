The prince says he was given less than a week's notice that his children would be losing their royal titles. Photo / Getty Images

The prince says he was given less than a week's notice that his children would be losing their royal titles. Photo / Getty Images

Denmark's Prince Joachim is "very sad" that his children have lost their royal titles.

The 53-year-old royal's mother Queen Margrethe announced on Wednesday that the prince's four children, Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and 10-year-old Athena will no longer be known as prince or princess and will lose their His/Her Highness titles. They will instead be titled His/Her Excellency Count/ Countess of Monpezat from January 1, 2023.

Joachim has claimed the decision has "harmed" his brood.

The prince told Danish news outlet Ekstra Bladet: "We are all very sad. It's never fun to see your children being harmed. They are being put in a situation they do not understand."

While it was reported the prince - who has his elder two children with first wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, and the younger two with spouse Princess Marie - was notified about the decision in May, he insisted that wasn't the case and he was made aware less than a week ago.

He clarified: "I was given five days' notice to tell them. In May, I was presented with a plan which, by and large, was that when the children each turned 25, it would happen. Now I had only five days to tell them. Athena turns 11 in January."

The queen has insisted removing the titles will be "good" for her grandchildren.

She said: "It is a consideration I have had for quite a long time and I think it will be good for them in their future. That is the reason."

Asked if the move was "for her grandchildren's sake", she added: "Yes, of course."

- Vi alle sammen meget kede af det, siger en tydeligt berørt prins Joachim til Ekstra Bladet, der torsdag møder ham ude foran den danske ambassade i Paris.



LÆS MERE: https://t.co/Ni6fzJBNiU#ekstrabladet pic.twitter.com/Bi2ZcUOtXl — Ekstra Bladet (@EkstraBladet) September 29, 2022

The queen insisted she "hadn't seen" any suggestions the quartet felt "ostracised", despite reports.

She said: "Well, you have to see how you ... I haven't seen it myself, I must say."

When the decision was announced, it was explained Margrethe wanted her grandchildren to be more free to "shape their own life" away from the restrictions of the royal family.

The palace said in a statement: "With her decision, Her Majesty The Queen wishes to create the framework for the four grandchildren to be able to shape their own lives to a much greater extent without being limited by the special considerations and duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves."

The decision does not apply to the four children of Crown Prince Frederick and his wife Crown Princess Mary, as Prince Christian, 16, Princess Isabella, 15, and 11-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine will continue to be part of the royal house.