Spy: Kirk Torrance's role of a lifetime

Kirk Torrance's new role will show a new side of the actor.

Outrageous Fortune actor Kirk Torrance is in a starring role in The Pact, which promises to show him like never before.

The new TVNZ six-part series tackles the serious topic of euthanasia. Torrance plays Aaron, the son of Betty (Irene Wood) and Frank (Ian Mune), and follows the obstacles faced by his family when one of their parents is diagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to end their own life.

Torrance, 56, loved sinking his teeth into such a challenging part. In a series that tackles many themes, he hopes it sparks conversation within Kiwi homes.

"This series, as life does, throws each character curveballs — from unexpected pregnancies to same-sex affairs. The family are forced to question whether they can get through it together, as they always have — or whether their beliefs will come between them," Torrance tells Spy.

The role of Aaron came in a serendipitous way for Torrance. Good mate Robbie Magasiva was meant to play the part, but had an unexpected commitment. Torrance was told on the Friday and had to be on set for the Monday.

"I thought that Robbie was pulling out because the part was stink, so I told him to send the scripts. Once I read them I thought this is some of the best stuff I have ever read, and jumped in," he says.

Torrance says all the parts are beautifully written and his character is one he has lived for as an actor to play and director Peter Salmon gave his acting muscles a hell of a workout.

"Aaron suppresses a huge part of himself to be the perfect son, husband, brother, uncle."

"The main theme I took away from this fantastic TV series is that if there is someone you love, who makes a choice you don't agree, with the only way to deal with it is through love, understanding and compassionate communication."