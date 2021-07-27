Celebrity Treasure Island: Kimberley Crossman, Outrageous Fortune star join the island

Kimberley Crossman. Photo / Supplied

Five more famous castaways have joined the group of Celebrity Treasure Island contestants.

A former Olympian, two renowned actresses, a radio host, and a choreographer to the stars will join the previously announced celebrities in an island paradise to compete for their chosen charities.

Does one of these celebrities below have what it takes to take out the other contestants and win the top prize for a cause close to their hearts?

Anna Simcic

Commonwealth gold medal-winning swimmer and former Olympian Anna Simcic is competing on the reality show for her chosen charity I Am Hope.

Anna Simcic. Photo / Supplied

She currently works as a life adviser for athletes and would no doubt bring her sporting skills to whatever team she ends up with.

JJ Fong

Actor and producer JJ Fong is one of four NZ women whose production company Flat3 Productions brought Creamerie to our screens.

JJ Fong. Photo / Supplied

She is competing for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer NZ. She lost her aunt to leukaemia eight years ago.

Kimberley Crossman

Also no stranger to our screens is actress and comedian Kimberley Crossman, who joins the other contestants on the island.

She's besties with Treasure Island album Shannon Ryan and brings to the table her tidbits of insider knowledge.

Will she rise to the challenge and take home the winnings for her chosen charity, the SPCA?

Lance Savali

He's worked with music legends Beyonce and Rihanna, and now Savali will have to form alliances with fellow Kiwi stars on the island.

Lance Savali. Photo / Supplied

The international dancer and choreographer is competing for his chosen charity the Heart Foundation. He has lived through his own heart problems.

Tammy Davis

Fans will know Davis from his iconic role as Munter on Outrageous Fortune plus his several other on-screen roles.

Tammy Davis. Photo / Supplied

The George FM host swaps the script and radio mic for the island competition.

He's in the running for $100k for his own charity Love Somebody.

The five celebrity contestants will join Sir Wayne "Buck" Shelford, Chris Parker, Angela Bloomfield, Jess Tyson, Joe Daymond and Lana Searle on the reality competition show.

Matt Chisholm and ZM Drive host Bree Tomasel are returning to host the competition and put the celebrities through their paces.

In 2019, Coast radio host Sam Wallace fought his way to win $100,000 for his chosen charity Starship.